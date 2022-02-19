Even though Canelo Alvarez opened the door to all the offers he has received for his next fight as he said he is still in negotiations, the 168-pound contender David Benavidez does not believe he is going to be the chosen one and pointed out the guilty one of this to happen.

"About my next fight, nothing is yet agreed" posted recently Canelo in his Twitter account to face all the rumors that said he had already decided who his following opponents would be. Although this means that the door is still open to anybody, David Benavidez's boxing team does not believe it and dares to point out the one they think is the guilty one for Alvarez avoiding them.

There are just two roads for Canelo to choose to continue with his brilliant career so far: Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn's or Al Haymon's PBC. Both are lucrative, commercially attractive, and include a two-fight deal against top-class opponents.

The one coming from Hearn, and according to the most rumors and reports the front-runner, will represent an $85 million guaranteed earn for Canelo to fight Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin. Al Haymon's proposal includes $100 million and clashes with Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez.

The one that is causing Canelo Alvarez to avoid David Benavidez

In an interview with Tha Boxing Voice, Sampson Lekowicz, David Benavidez's promoter, said that Canelo Alvarez does want to fight his fighter but it is lifelong Alvarez's trainer, Eddy Reynoso, the one who wants to keep ducking the Bandera Roja as long as possible.

“I don't usually talk about Canelo because I feel that will never get that fight, but the time has come and we think Canelo is not the one who fears David but his corner. The main difference is in his corner, especially his trainer. Eddy Reynoso wants to protect him the most from this fight", stated Lekowicz.

Furthermore, David Benavidez's promoter shared that his boxer had even accepted to reduce his salary to make the fight against Canelo Alvarez possible: "David accepted to reduce his salary. He is not looking for the payday, he wants the opportunity to fight for the title. He would not fight for free, that is sure, but he would do it for the half or less."

Canelo Alvarez reaction to the statements of him ducking fighters

Alvarez is used to always hearing voices that demerit his achievements in boxing. Even though he says he does not care about them, he used again his social media to share his position about the statements pointing out he is always ducking rivals.