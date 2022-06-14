Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are two of the most popular American boxers, however, if he had to choose between the two, Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Boxing is clear: he would go for the Tank. Find out why Ryan was snubbed.

In the 135-pound division of boxing, there are fighters like Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, who are currently enjoying great popularity. Virtually every promoter would like to have them in their ranks, however, for Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn, the choice between the two would be simple and he would choose the Baltimore native.

Tank Davis, 27-year-old, has a current record of 27-0-0, 25 KOs. A former World Super featherweight Champion, he is looking to capture an outright title in the Lightweight division, as he currently holds the WBA secondary 135-pound title.

On the other hand, 23-year-old Ryan Garcia is in need of higher caliber fights to prove his worth at the highly competitive 135 pounds. He currently has a record of 22-0-0, 18 KOs, after defeating Ghana's Emmanuel Tagoe in his most recent fight in April 2022.

Why Eddie Hearn would choose Gervonta Davis over Ryan Garcia in a heartbeat

While King Ry has been insistently seeking a fight against Gervonta Davis to prove that he is big enough to be the main man in the Lightweight division, it is clear to Eddie Hearn that between the two fighters he will go for Davis without thinking for a reason that strikes a blow to Garcia's ego.

In an chat with DAZN Boxing Show, Matchroom Boxing Chairman was asked about who would he choose to represent between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, and he answered: "Ryan may draw more fans, but I would go with 'Tank' Davis because I think he's a better fighter".

Ryan Garcia already has his next fight scheduled. He will step back into the ring on July 16 against Dominican Republic native Javier Fortuna. While Gervonta Davis has yet to announce anything about his immediate future after knocking out Roland Romero in six rounds in his most recent performance.