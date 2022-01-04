Errol Spence Jr's return to the ring may be really soon after more than one year of absence, in an exciting clash against Cuban Yordenis Ugas. The Welterweight division could light up in 2022 with this and other possible fights. Discover which are they.

Errol Spence's luck changed in October 2019 when he suffered a dramatic car crash that put his life in real danger. Fortunately, he could just not only fully heal but come back to the ring. Since then he has just been able to fight once, in 2020. April 2022 may mark the end of his absence in boxing activity with a tremendous clash against Yordenis Ugas.

In a live transmission on Instagram, the Truth (27-0-0) said that his next fight will be in April and that his opponent is supposed to be the 54 Milagros (27-4-0). This bout will fire the Welterweight division cause on the table there will be the WBC, WBA, and IBF World titles.

With Spence and Ugas fighting for the supremacy of the 147 lbs weight class, there might be other bouts that could switch on even more this category. Even though Manny Pacquiao has retired after losing to Ugas, there are enough fighters to make incredible matches for boxing fans.

The best fights to occur in Welterweight division in 2022

Terrence Crawford vs Danny Garcia. Bud has just opened the door for Shawn Porter to retire from boxing, however, he can not just stand there and see how other Spence and Ugas steal all the lights. A good fight to keep Crawford tuned up would be the one against García.

Swift (36-3-0, 21 KO's) has not fought since Spence defeated him in 2020 and he urgently needs to recover places in the Welterweight race. A clash with Crawford may be the answer that the boxing community is searching for Danny: is his superb career coming to an end?

Vergir Ortiz Jr vs Jaron Ennis. Some similarities could make this fight a magnificent success. Both are young (almost the same age), undefeated, and with tremendous power on their fists. They are searching for a name that could catapult them to the huge fights against the Welterweight Top Dogs.

Ortiz Jr (18-0-0, 18 KO's) has just defeated Lithuanian Egidijus Kavaliauskas in August in the most demanding fight he has had so far. On the other hand, Ennis destroyed Puerto Rican Thomas Dulorned in October with a spectacular KO in the first round of their fight.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook / Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios. The winners of these clashes could clearly face each other. The four have already had a World title on their waist, and, even though they are considered, except Barrios, as experienced boxers, all of them could still have one last shot to upset the 147 weight class.