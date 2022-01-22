Gervonta Davis could be taken to look down in the boxing weight classes to find his possible opponent for his next fight, as World Featherweight Champion Gary Russell Jr. has claimed in a very spicy way that he wants to challenge the Tank.

Gervonta Davis is pointed out as one of the best Pound for Pound boxers in the world. Naturally, many fighters want to fight him. There are ways of searching these kinds of boxing fights, the political ones, and the controversial ones. Gary Russel Jr, current World Feather Champion has taken the second option.

Tank Davis' record is brilliant: perfect streak in the 26 fights he has had so far with the chilling amount of 24 KO's victories. Also, he has conquered the WBA World Super Feather title and two minor World titles in the Lightweight and Super lightweight categories, against Leo Santa Cruz and Mario Barrios.

The last fight of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s protégé was on December 5, 2021. He was originally scheduled to face also undefeated Roland Rolly Romero but due to a rape accusation, he was ruled out of the bout and replaced by Mexican contender Isaac Pitbull Cruz, who gave Davis a good fight but could not avoid losing against him by a unanimous decision.

Gary Russell Jr.'s strange way of searching a fight with Gervonta Davis

Russell Jr is the current World Champion with the longest reign. He conquered his WBC World Featherweight title in 2015 when he defeated Mexican Jhonny Gonzalez by the way of TKO in March 2015, almost 7 years ago. He is going to have only the sixth defense of his belt on January 22, when he clashes undefeated Filipino Mark Magsayo in Atlantic City.

In an interview with ESPN's reporter Mike Coppinger, Mr. said he would like to fight Gervonta Davis, but he is not sure that Tank's team consider him as the right match to preserve his record: "I definitely pushed, but Al Haymon can't force these guys to get in the ring with me. It doesn't make sense on a business aspect for someone who's trying to protect their investment when it comes to a Gervonta 'Tank' Davis (fight). Cause it's highly likely that he can get that ass scorched."

Four of the six World title defenses Gary Russell Jr. has held so far have ended by the quick way. The Washington native attributes to this kind of detail the fact that he has fought only once per year since he became World Featherweight Champion.

"Hell yeah, I'd be willing to fight. I definitely got time to fight if I have somebody that's willing to fight, let's make it happen. The reason I'm competing once a year is we're not getting a dance partner", stated Russell Jr. to Mike Coppinger.