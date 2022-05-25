The May 28 fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero has all the ingredients to ignite the boxing world. Including an obvious bad blood from Rolly to Tank that was evident in a comment he threw at him.

Few matchups are as accurate as the one made by the boxing promoters of the stellar fight of the May 28th boxing event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, in which Gervonta Davis will collide with Rolando Romero. From the outset, it has the best ingredient a fight can have: animosity between the opponents.

Tank Davis is one of the flashiest fighters in boxing today. He is undefeated with a perfect streak after 26 fights as a professional, with a staggering 24 knockouts. So far, he has been World Super featherweight champion and secondary World Champion at 135 and 140 pounds.

On the other side, Rolly Romero, 26 years old, one year younger than Davis, is an exciting prospect after 14 fights in professional boxing. Another similarity with his opponent is that of his 14 victories only two have not been by knockout. Perhaps the only handicap against him is that Gervonta Davis is just the first big name he has faced in his career, so far.

Bad blood between Gervonta Tank Davis and Rolando Rolly Romero

The clash between Tank and Rolly was planned to occur in December 2021, but a sex crime charge against Romero, later dismissed, forced Isaac Pitbull Cruz to take the Las Vegas native's place. However, it is a fact that the desire to tear each other apart between Davis and Romero is honest and this wait only heightened the feeling.

"I don’t like him as a person. I think he’s a piece of sh---t person. Honestly, he’s gonna get his ass whooped. He’s a f----k piece of the sh---t for the sport too... It’s just a bunch of nervous energy. He ain’t say sh---t. Couldn’t even say he was gonna knock me out. He can’t do sh---t. He a bitch”, stated Rolly Romero in an open media workout according to Boxing Scene.

Romero also hinted that Gervonta Davis had been shying away from facing him until it was impossible for him to avoid clashing with him for the chance to earn the right to challenge the winner of the Lightweight division unification fight between George Kambosos and Devin Haney.

"If I say I’m gonna spar somebody, I’m gonna spar somebody. He ducked me twice even then. I've been calling him out since 2017. The reason that the fight’s being made is because I want it, not because he wants it. He don’t want this sh---t. He wish he could fight some other 126- or 122-pounder." said the 26 years undefeated contender.