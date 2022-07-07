After the withdrawal of British Tommy Fury due to visa problems, Jake Paul has a new opponent for his August 6 fight in New York, Hasim Rahman Jr, a professional boxer. Learn more about Paul's sixth opponent in boxing, a man with whom he had a previous clash.

Patience, but above all time is running out for Jake Paul. With a fight already scheduled less than a month away, in one of the greatest temples of world boxing, there is no room for speculation: Tommy Fury lost his second chance to face the famous Youtuber, who has now announced on his social media his new opponent for his next fight: Hasim Rahman Jr.

It seemed inevitable that Fury would step into the ring with Jake Paul, as confirmed by the narrative they both established on Twitter around the bout. However, when it came time to execute concrete actions everything fell apart and Tyson Fury's brother was unable to enter the United States, and these immigration issues ended up taking him out of the August 6 fight at Madison Square Garden.

The good news for The Problem Child is that those who criticized him for embarking on a career as a professional boxer and after five official fights and still not having faced any active fighter in the sport, will find a stopper in Hasim Rahman Jr, who is not only an active boxer, but a dangerous opponent that Paul has faced before.

Who is Hasim Rahman Jr, Jake Paul's new opponent for August 6?

His nickname reveals his essence very well. The Gold Blooded is the son of a fierce ex-boxer and world heavyweight champion, Hasim Rahman. The Rock took the WBC, IBF and IBO belts from Lennox Lewis in 2001. And on his resume are legendary names like Evander Holyfield and Wladimir Klitschko.

Rahman Jr. will represent a tough test for Jake Paul because, right off the bat, he fights in the Heavyweight division, when The Problem Child has roamed the Cruiserweight in all five of his fights. Then, he has a record of 12-1-0, 6 KOs, and close to 100 fights as an amateur and will come to Madison Square Garden thirsty for a win after suffering his first loss in his most recent fight on April 29.

Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. has already had previous rounds.

A video has circulated through social media that could be considered round 1 of the fight that will take place on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. In it you can see both of them after finishing a sparring session that left them very hot and eager to continue exchanging blows. Will it be an accurate preamble of what will happen?