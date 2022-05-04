Floyd Mayweather Jr. will face Don Moore, who was once his sparring partner and trained longtime in his gym in las Vegas, in Dubai on May 14. The price to watch this exhibition fight on pay-per-view is now known. Find out how much it costs.

In a dream he has been pursuing since the start of 2022, Floyd Mayweather Jr. will finally get to fight in an extravagant setting in Dubai. It will be on May 14, a week after the Canelo Alvarez fight, when he will step into the ring in a boxing exhibition fight against Don Moore.

The venue for Money's fight is none other than Dubai, where the luxurious Burj Al Arab hotel will provide his helipad at an altitude of 210 meters / 698 feet so that Mayweather Jr. can touch the sky, the moon and the stars should he emerge victorious from this fight.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s opponent for this May 14 fight promises to be much more serious than the two he has had in his previous exhibition fights. Unlike Tenshin Nasukawa and Logan Paul, Don Moore is a former professional boxer. He retired in 2016 with a record of 18-0-1 and 12 KOs.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Don Moore PPV price

For those with the resources, you can enjoy the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Don Moore exhibition fight live from Dubai on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab. However, it is a reality that many more will have to enjoy the Pretty Boy's boxing from afar.

Thus, it was revealed that the pay-per-view cost to watch Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be $14.99 in the United States and £12.99 for the United Kingdom and the platform to tune in to the broadcast will be LIVENow.

The Mayweather Jr. vs. Moore undercard will feature former UFC star Anderson Silva taking on fellow countryman Bruno Machado; former world champion Badou Jack facing Egypt's Hany Atiyo, and former World Lightweight Female Champion Delfine Persoon facing France's Elhem Mekhaled.