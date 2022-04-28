Jake Paul knows how to sell himself and an event, his 5 professional boxing matches which he has either been a main event or co- main event attraction have brought in $201.7 million in revenue. The Problem Child’s professional record stands at 5-0 with 4 knockouts, his choice of opponents range from a former basketball player to an MMA fighter.

Paul has yet to really step into the ring with an experienced boxer, but that could change as the YouTuber has set his sights on Mike Tyson. Tyson’s record speaks for itself, 50-2-6 with 44 knockouts, at his peak Mike Tyson was terrifying, beating opponents mentally before destroying them in minutes when the bell sounded.

Paul, who is not shy about creating a lot of smoke and hype for his bouts, still believes that a boxing match between a 25-year-old and a 55-year-old could still be a major attraction. Here is what the Problem Child had to say about the prospects of facing Iron Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul on Mike Tyson

In an interview with SunSport Jake Paul has Tyson on a list of big-name fighters he’d like to get in the ring with, “There's some bigger names we're talking to at the moment, right now. One of them is Anderson Silva, one of them is Mike Tyson… We want to see how Anderson performs and at the end of the day, I want to sell as many pay-per-views as possible.“

When it came to Tyson, Paul was very high on what he saw from the former champion bring to the ring against Roy Jones Jr in their recent exhibition fight, “Have you seen (Tyson)? The guy is just still as explosive as ever, you obviously saw him go eight rounds with Roy Jones Jr, one of the greatest ever. So, there's an age difference but he still looks strong, fast and very capable and can obviously still take a punch."

Tyson was ready to do more fights but later in interviews stated that the desire to get back into the ring was taken away by a lot of “hangers-on” coming out of the woodwork to try and profit off of the Brooklyn native.

Yet a match between Paul and Tyson could be enticing as Paul and Tyson could work well together in the promotion of the fight and both have proven track records of success in boxing revenue.

In another interview Paul was “calling out” Tyson at the prospect of having a fight which he predicted could generate 4 million Pay-Per-View buys, "Mike Tyson like you said on the podcast, if you're watching this, let's make the fight happen.”