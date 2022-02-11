The current WBC World Middleweight Jermall Charlo was one of the names Canelo Alvarez had on his list of possible rivals for his next fight in May. However, a legal incident might take him far away of the possibility of clashing with the Pound for Pound king.

A rollercoaster experience is the one that current WBC World Middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo lived recently. From being almost erased from Canelo Alvarez's list of possible next rivals by several reports, to being readded by a Canelo's Team public statement, to finally could part from the possibility due to a legal problem unrelated to boxing.

Initially, ESPN's reporter Mike Coppinger released that Canelo was close to accepting the two-fight deal offered to him by Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn. The offer supposedly included an $85 million guaranteed pay to Alvarez for clashing against WBA Light heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol in May, and then, in case of success, IBF Middleweight titlist Gennady Golovkin in September for the third time in 5 years.

However, 24 hours after, Eddy Reynoso, Alvarez's lifelong coach and now manager, published on social media an official statement that returned Jermall Charlo's hopes to fight the undisputed Super middleweight Champion: "There are offers for Canelo's next fight from PBC and Matchroom. The negotiation process is still a work in progress. A final decision has not been reached".

Jermall Charlo is arrested in Texas on felony assault charges

According to several media reports, at 13:29 hours of Friday, February 11, the reigning WBC Middleweight Champion was arrested in Fort Bend County Texas, as a consequence of a warrant issued by the County Sheriff's Office. The reason is a felony charge after assaulting and causing bodily injury to a Family Member. This after previously having a conviction for family violence.

Unfortunately for Jermall Charlo (32-0-0, 22 KO's), it is not the first legal problem that he faces, as he was under investigation for an aggravated assault incident that happened in May 2020. As Boxing Scene reports: "It remains unclear if the recent arrest warrant is a result of a development in that case or if his arrest on Friday was for a freshly reported incident".

Also in last July, but in San Antonio, Texas, the Hitman, and twin brother of Jermell Charlo, the reigning WBC, WBA, and IBF World Super welterweight Champion, was charged on a second-degree felony robbery but he was fully exonerated in the last weeks of last January.

This legal trouble could make Jermall Charlo lose the possibility to face Canelo Alvarez in May. The boxing community has already witnessed a similar story last year when Rolando Rolly Romero was withdrawn from his fight against Gervonta Davis due to an accusation of sexual assault.