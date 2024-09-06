Jake Paul has stepped into the ring 11 times, with the fight against Mike Tyson being his 12th. However, the YouTuber has hinted at the possibility of retiring from influencer boxing after his next bout.

In just two months, Mike Tyson will return to the ring to fight Jake Paul. The YouTuber has been trying to prove that he can become a legitimate boxer, but he has now hinted at the possibility of retiring from the influencer boxing scene.

In 2018, Jake Paul began his boxing journey by challenging fellow influencer Deji in an exhibition match. Paul delivered a dominant performance, leading Deji’s corner to throw in the towel.

That fight marked a turning point for Paul, as it fueled his belief in pursuing a professional boxing career. However, with fewer influencers showing the same dedication to the sport, he may be contemplating retirement soon.

Jake Paul makes shocking statement about the influencer boxing panorama

Jake Paul has always been a very athletic person, and his social media proves it. The former Disney Channel actor filled his YouTube channel and Vine account with videos related to several sports, but it was boxing that caught his attention the most.

On February 24, 2018, Jake and Logan Paul put the gloves on to fight Deji and KSI, two influencers from the United Kingdom. Logan was defeated in his bout, but Jake had a terrific performance and won by technical knockout.

That fight ignited Jake Paul’s desire to become a pugilist. Since then, he has fought several influencers, former MMA fighters, and even an ex-basketball player, but he isn’t convinced there’s a future for him in influencer boxing.

Paul believes that influencer boxing may not be challenging enough, as many don’t take it as seriously as he does. He’s hinted at facing more pro boxers, which would completely change his boxing career.

Jake Paul started his boxing journey in 2018

“Honestly, the other fighters aren’t improving, and I think people are tired of seeing the s***** punches and it just looks sloppy.” Jake Paul said in an interview for Mail Sport.

It seems Jake Paul is serious about his boxing future, and we might see him stepping into the ring with professional pugilists soon, aiming to build a real name for himself in the sport and leave the influencer boxing behind.

Which has been jake Paul’s most difficult fight?

Jake Paul has fought various personalities, from fellow YouTubers and influencers to retired boxers and MMA fighters. However, none of his previous bouts were as challenging as his duel against Tommy Fury.

Despite knocking Fury down in the eighth round, the judges ruled in Fury’s favor by split decision. This marked Paul’s first and only defeat in his boxing career, but he has expressed a strong desire to face Fury again in the future.

