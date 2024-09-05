The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight is around the corner, but now the YouTuber has received a new challenge after his bout against Iron Mike.

Everything is set for the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. The YouTuber is eager to extend his winning streak by defeating the former heavyweight champion, and he already has a new challenger lined up after the bout.

After months of anticipation, Jake Paul is finally set to realize his dream of fighting Mike Tyson. The legendary boxer faced health issues earlier this year, pushing the fight from July to November.

Paul, a globally recognized YouTuber, constantly seeks to entertain his audience with exciting content. Now, he may be gearing up for his next big challenge, as another influencer has stepped up, eager to put Paul’s skills to the test.

Top-tier influencer is ready to challenge Jake Paul

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight has generated immense excitement among fans. While it’s only an exhibition match, Tyson has shown he’s in remarkable shape to take on a boxer 31 years younger.

Oddsmakers favor Jake Paul due to his agility, but one influencer is eager to see just how quick Paul really is by challenging him to a 40-yard dash.

Darren Jason Watkins Jr., widely known as IShowSpeed, is a 19-year-old streamer who has rapidly gained popularity. Renowned for his athleticism, he’s ready to see if Jake Paul can outpace him.

During his podcast, Jake Paul challenged IShowSpeed to a 40-yard dash with $25,000 on the line. While Watkins initially declined, he later Facetimed Paul to accept the bet.

Paul mentioned flying IShowSpeed to Puerto Rico, where the fight with Tyson will take place, but it’s still unclear if the race will happen before or after the bout.

What is Jake Paul’s net worth?

Jake Paul’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million as of 2024. He has built his fortune through a combination of YouTube earnings, brand endorsements, and a successful boxing career. His transition from social media influencer to professional boxer has significantly boosted his income.

In addition to boxing, Paul has investments in various businesses, including a venture capital fund and merchandise sales. His high-profile fights and social media presence continue to contribute to his growing wealth.

