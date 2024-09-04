Trending topics:
Boxing promoter slams Mike Tyson for unretiring to fight Jake Paul

The upcoming fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has fans buzzing, but one boxing promoter has sharply criticized Iron Mike for accepting the challenge from a YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Mike Tyson, 58, will fight Jake Paul next November
© JC Olivera/Getty ImagesMike Tyson, 58, will fight Jake Paul next November

By Fernando Franco Puga

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight is quickly approaching. While many fans are excited for the return of Iron Mike, one boxing promoter is upset with Tyson for coming out of retirement to face a YouTuber.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, Mike Tyson had an extraordinary career, retiring in 2005 as the undisputed heavyweight champion and one of the main stars of this sport.

In 2020, Tyson made a comeback in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr., on the same night Jake Paul fought Nate Robinson. Impressed by Paul’s skills, Tyson later accepted the YouTuber’s challenge for a highly anticipated showdown.

Boxing promoter thinks Mike Tyson is wrong for fighting Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is set to make another boxing comeback this year. Four years after his draw against Roy Jones Jr., the 58-year-old legend will face Jake Paul, a YouTuber determined to make his mark in professional boxing.

Mike Tyson issues a five-word warning to Jake Paul about their fight

Paul had challenged Tyson a few years ago, but it wasn’t until this year that Iron Mike agreed. Originally scheduled for July, the fight was postponed to November due to health issues on Tyson’s side.

Despite being an exhibition match, the fight has generated massive fan anticipation. However, legendary boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has strongly criticized Tyson for accepting the challenge.

“Anyone who thinks (Tyson) should be in the ring right now either doesn’t have his best interests at heart or is an idiot,” Hearn said to Daily Mail. Mike Tyson left the sport of boxing – which was, what, 20 years ago. I don’t know, something like that. He was shot to pieces.

Jake Paul fighting against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia (2022)

Jake Paul fighting against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia (2022)

You honestly think a fighter who was shot to pieces 20 years ago should now be coming back? I mean, I know he is only fighting Jake Paul, but it doesn’t matter. Jake Paul’s a powerful kid. He trains everyday. He can punch. I get it. I get the business. I’m not criticizing them, but for me, no thank you, not in a million years.”

Can Mike Tyson beat Jake Paul?

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight is shaping up to be incredibly unpredictable. Despite Jake Paul being 31 years younger than Tyson, the legendary Iron Mike remains in peak condition and ready to take on the influencer.

Evander Holyfield delivers final verdict for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

Oddsmakers have named Jake Paul as the favorite to win this bout. However, Tyson is determined to protect his legendary status, promising a formidable challenge for his younger opponent.

