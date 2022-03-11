Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. has held a hundred bouts in the ring against tough rivals, however, he could have found one of his hardest rivals outside the boxing world, as he is currently clashing with his son and other members of his family.

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. has shared on previous days one of the hardest decisions he has taken in his life: sending his son, Julio Jr., to a rehab center due to his addiction problem, but hard family times may not be over soon for the boxing legend as new trouble with his other of his sons has started recently.

Chavez Sr. himself dealt with drugs during his glory days in the ring, and he also needed to intern in a rehab center for a long time. He knows so deep what this problem is about that he decided to create a chain of rehab centers with different locations in Mexico to help others to overcome addictions.

During the 25 years of his boxing career, el Gran Campeón Mexicano held 115 fights. His resumé is outstanding: 107 victories, 6 defeats, and 2 draws. He remained undefeated for 90 clashes and he conquered World titles in three weight classes.

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. explodes against one of his sons

Social media have become the world's predilect ring. Throughout them, everybody is ready to throw blows, and Julio Cesar Chavez Sr is not the exception. In his verified account, he published a video where he claims and insults his son, the also boxer Omar Chavez (38-7-1, 25 KOs), for a recent social media post where he accuses Chavez Sr.'s wife to manipulate Julio Cesar.

"I do not agree with some comments said about my wife, she has always supported me and we are very happy together. My wife saved my life by taking me into a rehab center along with my son Julio. Unfortunately, my other son Omar is angry and frustrated and he is just saying bullsh...t. He is older enough to know what he is doing. I respect him and love him but I do not agree with him. I just want to demand to all of those asshol...s that are talking nonsense about my wife to shut up"., stated Chavez Sr.

Why did Chavez Sr. react that way against his son Omar Chavez?

Recently, Omar posted in his Instagram profile that his father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr, has blocked the calls from his grandmother, Julio's mom, allegedly under the manipulation of his wife, the one that would have caused the break of the relationship between Chavez Sr. and the rest of his family, including his sons.