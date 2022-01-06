Mexico's hope of extending its supremacy on Boxing after Canelo Alvarez retires lays down in Jaime Munguia. The Middleweight contender starts his 2022 action in February but he has already made clear his key target: Gennady Golovkin.

Nothing lasts forever. Even the great and legendary champions fade away someday. However, Mexico already has eyed who may be Canelo Alvarez replacement in the midterm future. The chosen one is Jaime Munguia. The 25-year-old has already been a World Super welterweight champion and wants to consolidate his place in Middleweight elite boxing against a top-class opponent: Gennady Golovkin.

The Tijuana native holds a 38-0-0 (30 KO's) and is currently trained by Mexican boxing legend Erik Terrible Morales. According to ESPN reporter Mike Copinnger, his first fight in 2022 will be against undefeated American D'Mitrius Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KO's).

For sure Munguia has to run over Ballard first, but he has clear what would be the best road to travel this year. He has already overcome Sadam Ali, Liam Smith, Patrick Allotey, Kamil Szeremeta, and Gabriel Rosado, but, after Ballard, he plans to add to his victim list one of the biggest boxing names of this era, GGG.

Jaime Munguia's plan for 2022

Gennady Golovkin was going to clash against Ryota Murata in Japan by the end of 2021, however, the pandemic destroyed the plan. Their agreement may still be going on, so Munguia has revealed that he is ready and wishful to face the winner of that battle and so have his first title shot in the 160 lbs.

"I would love to fight the winner between GGG and Murata. Definitely it would be a great fight with either of them and then whoever it may come: Jermall Charlo, Demetrius Andrade, or Puerto Rican Carlos Adames", said in an interview with the Un Round mas.

The current World Champions of the Middleweight weight class are American Jermall Charlo (WBC), Japanese Ryota Murata (WBA), Kazakh Gennady Golovkin (IBF), and American Demetrius Andrade (WBO).