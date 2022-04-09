A very important fight is coming up for Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk's career as he exposes his Heavyweight belts to a hungry Anthony Joshua who wants them back. However, his training camp is not going the best and he has revealed the reason why.

Boxing fans were finally smiling when they learned that the long-awaited rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua was going to happen. The English fighter is eager to regain the belts Usyk took from him last September, however, the Ukrainian boxer is worried as he revealed the reason why he has been able to train at 100 percent.

Oleksandr Usyk is one of the biggest names in boxing. His qualities in the ring, but above all his achievements put him on par with stars like Canelo Alvarez, Terrence Crawford, or his weight class rival, British Tyson Fury. With a record of 19-0-0, 13 KOs, he is the current WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion of the world.

The Ukrainian boxer's success story cannot be understood without Anthony Joshua, as it was against the British that he became a two-division World Champion after defeating him by UD in September 2021 and thus snatching his belts. That is why AJ (24-2-0, 22 KOs) may be playing his career in his upcoming fight against Usyk: one more loss would make it clear that Joshua is no longer in the elite of world boxing.

Why is Oleksandr Usyk not being able to properly train ahead of his fight vs Anthony Joshua?

The mega fight between Usyk and Joshua almost didn't take place because of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian authorities decided to grant Oleksandr a concession so he could train and defend his belts against AJ.

However, this does not mean that Oleksandr Usyk can completely put aside the hard time his compatriots are going through: "At the moment, I cannot stop thinking about it... about my friends in Ukraine…….and I have to get rid of such thoughts as much as possible in order to be prepared well for the Anthony Joshua fight, and be able to glorify again my God and my native land ", stated Usyk according to Boxing News 24.

The reigning WBA, WBO, and IBF World Heavyweight Champion narrated how does it feel to have his country involved in a tragic conflict: "Some of my friends are missing, and we do not know where they are now. Many of my relatives lost their homes, and lost their friends and loved ones. Frankly speaking, all that is going on now is quite horrible in Ukraine. Every day I pray for the soonest possible end to this horror. In comparison with this, boxing is child’s play".

The likely date for Oleksandr Usky vs Anthony Joshua

Matchroom Boxing Chairman and Anthony Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn was not able to reveal the concrete date and venue for this anticipated Heavyweight Championship rematch. However, he leaked an estimated month in which it could happen.

"We are currently in the final stage of the negotiation. The tentative date could be by the end of June or the beginning or middle of July. I hope in two weeks we could also agree on the venue.", said Hearn according to Izquierdazo.