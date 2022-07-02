Current WBA, WBO and IBF World Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk took some time to come clean and share a bitter experience he had in Ukraine before he finalized his August 20 fight against Anthony Joshua.

August 20 will be an important date in Oleksandr Usyk's career, as he defends his World Heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia. However, what awaits him in that boxing match is nothing compared to the bitter experience he lived months before.

The Ukrainian fighter has to prove his strength not only physically but mentally, as the commitment he has against Joshua is key to his career: defending his titles against the former British champion would open the door to a fight that would mark his consecration in boxing.

The clash that awaits the winner of the Usyk-Joshua bout is against none other than the WBC World Heavyweight Champion, the undefeated Tyson Fury. The ultimate prize of facing the Gypsy King and defeating him is to enter the history books of the Queen Division of boxing as the first ever Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion in the 4-belt era (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF).

Oleksandr Usyk confesses the nightmare he lived through in Ukraine

Sport is not an activity isolated from what is happening in society; in fact, it is an integral part of it, a cultural expression and since the last century a powerful economic industry. Thus, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine affected the boxers of these countries. One of them, Oleksandr Usyk.

The current Unified World Heavyweight Champion decided to stay in his country to support the defense of his territory, until he received a governmental permission to be absent and fulfill his sporting commitment to face the rematch agreed with Anthony Joshua.

However, it was in those days of dedication to his patriotic work that he experienced a real nightmare, which undoubtedly marked his life: “Every day I was there. I was praying and asking: ‘Please, God, don’t let anybody try to kill me. Please don’t let anybody shoot me. And please don’t make me shoot any other person.", stated Usyk in a press conference in London according to Boxing Scene.

Likewise, Oleksandr Usyk confirmed that while he is focused on getting the win against Anthony Joshua to put the name of his country on high, as soon as the fight with the British in Saudi Arabia is over, he plans to return to Ukraine to continue defending his nation and his compatriots.