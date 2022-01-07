The rivalry between boxing legends Oscar de la Hoya and recently retired Manny Pacquiao is living an extra round out of a ring due to the anxiety of Golden Boy to get a fight for his promoted Ryan Garcia.

The end justifies the means said Machiavelli in his famous work The Prince, and legendary boxer and now promoter Oscar de la Hoya may have read the entire book cause he is acting in that way in his attempt to get his promoted and Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia the fight he needs to break his long absence in a boxing ring. The harmed one due to de la Hoya's behavior is Manny Pacquiao.

Ryan Garcia, a current member of Canelo Team and so trained by Eddy Reynoso, awarded 2021 Trainer of the Year by The Ring magazine, has one year without a fight. The way to a title shot in the 135 lbs division demands King Ry to hurry up if he wants to arrive at his goal in 2022.

So Oscar de la Hoya has focused on getting Isaac Pitbull Cruz as the next Ryan's opponent, but he has chosen the muddy road to achieve his goal. Both De la Hoya and Garcia have disqualified Cruz and his team for not accepting yet the offer they have sent them. "Guess he is more like a Chihuahua than a Pitbull," said Ryan to Cruz on Twitter. But deep inside, it is a matter of forms and loyalty the reason why the fight has not become a reality yet.

Oscar de la Hoya impoliteness with Manny Pacquiao in the Garcia vs Cruz bout

Isaac Cruz Sr, Pitbull's father, has confirmed that he and his son have received Golden Boy Promotions offers to fight Ryan Garcia, although, Team Cruz has said previously that there were no offers yet to make the clash. The main issue here is that with the offerings made by De la Hoya, Manny Pacquiao is being hurt.

"I have received two offers, however, I rule by Sean Gibbons and Manny Pacquiao Promotions, our promoters. Golden Boy has made the offers directly to me, but there are codes and rules on boxing and we honor them. So they have not sent their offer to our promoters", shared Isaac Cruz Sr to Izquierdazo.

There is something true about what Oscar de la Hoya has said recently about Pitbull Cruz: the offer he made to him to fight Ryan Garcia is very lucrative. "It is really a very temptress offer but there has not been a correct approach. I am waiting for Gibbons to call me to figure out the final agreement. We are respectful people".

Isaac Pitbull Cruz emerged in the international boxing scene after having a great performance against Gervonta Tank Davis in December. Originally, he was not Davis rival, and he received the invitation to substitute Rolando Romero due to an accusation against him for sexual aggression.