Even though Oscar de la Hoya was supposed to have a real professional fight against Mixed Martial Artist Vitor Belfort in 2021, however, there was a health issue that has changed his mind and now assures he is done with boxing.

"I decided if I was coming back, it was for real, none of this exhibition stuff", stated Oscar de la Hoya when he was announcing his return to boxing professional activity after 13 years of retirement. The bout was supposed to be against Mixed Martial Artist Vitor Belfort in 2021, however, it was canceled after the Golden Boy's Covid-19 contagion. Following his recovery from the virus, something changed and now Oscar has said he will never step again to the ring to fight.

The 49-years-old De la Hoya is one of the best fighters in boxing history. At least considering his achievements in his 16-year-long career. He is part of the exclusive list of five-division World Champions, a feat only accomplished by other 4 fellow boxers.

After putting an end to his career, following a defeat against Manny Pacquiao in 2008, Oscar de la Hoya(39-6-0, 30 KOs) started a new adventure in boxing but in the promotional corner. His company, Golden Boy Promotions is one of the most successful ones nowadays in boxing. This has reported him millionaire incomes so far.

Which health issue has prevented Oscar de la Hoya to return to boxing?

September 11, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, was the announced date and venue to De la Hoya's come back to the Sweet Science. Nevertheless, he was infected with Covid-19 and he had to cancel his participation in the fight. He was replaced by former Heavyweight Champion and also boxing legend Evander Holyfield, who was brutally stopped by Vitor Belfort in the first round.

When it was expected to see The Golden Boy again in the ring after recovering from the virus, time passed by, and no new announcement was made until now when De la Hoya opened his heart and confessed why he is never coming back to professional boxing.

"It’s not likely (to come back to professional boxing). I’m not feeling it. I went through so much in training. I was on it. When I trained, I left everything and my focus was 100%. It just drained me. I couldn't handle it. Once I got COVID, I still have problems breathing when I’m running.”, confessed Oscar in an interview for Boxing Scene.

However, this does not disturb or sadden the Golden Boy cause he has found a new intense motivation: "I can’t imagine myself in the ring anymore. I’m hanging up the gloves for sure and calling it a day... (but) I feel complete now. I have six projects aside from boxing that I’m working on right now that are huge – mega. I’ve refocused. I have the energy. I have a woman by my side who makes me feel like King Kong”.

Oscar de la Hoya's new motivation

The la Hoya's lover is Holly Sonders, a 34-years-old TV reporter who has met him in June 2021, and since August has become his official girlfriend. The former World Champion has shared on social media his love for Sonders, as when he gave her a red Ferrari car for 2022 Valentine's day.