As the good promoter he tries to be for all of his boxers, Oscar de la Hoya has stood up for Ryan Garcia, the American Lightweight prospect, on his recent decision of finishing his work relationship with Eddy Reynoso, Canelo Alvarez's lifelong trainer. The Golden Boy himself has lived a similar situation in 2020 when he and Alvarez's people broke up after a lawsuit was filed by Canelo against him.

King Ry has decided then to hire Joe Goossen as his new head coach. The California Boxing Hall of Famer was worked with Garcia he the latter was an amateur, so he is more than familiarized with the electric and eye-catching style of his new pupil.

Ryan Garcia, 21-0-0 (18 KOs) is ahead of his comeback fight on April 9 at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, against the Ghanaian Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1-0). The California native fighter has not been in the ring for more than a year due to mental health issues, and a wrist fracture.

Oscar de la Hoya justifies Ryan Garcia's breakup with Eddy Reynoso

After speculations about it, Ryan Garcia shared the main reason that took him to split from Eddy Reynoso and Canelo Team. He felt a lack of attention from the Mexican trainer, who is usually very busy all year long with current Super featherweight Champion Oscar Valdez, former Heavyweight Champion and the also contender of the same category Andy Ruiz and Frank Sanchez, and, obviously, the Pound for Pound king Canelo Alvarez in his stable.

Following Garcia's statement, Oscar de la Hoya shared his position concerning the same subject: "I have talked with Ryan and he has made a great decision. The reality is that Canelo and Eddy are a close team and best friends, and if Canelo wants Eddy to just focus on him, he will leave everything and do it." said thefive-division World Champion to Fino Boxing.

Furthermore, the Golden Boy celebrated Ryan's choice of Joe Goossen as his new trainer: "If you train a fighter you have to focus on him. Ryan did what he had to do. Joe Goossen is a tremendous trainer and he is going to bring out the best of Ryan... It is a powerful match and it will last many years.".