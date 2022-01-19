The relationship between the former legendary boxer and now promoter Oscar de la Hoya and Canelo Alvarez broke in 2020 when the Mexican star sued him to become a free agent. Nevertheless, the Golden Boy still contributes to Alvarez's career from the distance and indicates a fair rival for Saul's next fight.

Oscar de la Hoya's promoter spirit does not rest. Even he does not work anymore with Canelo Alvarez, he continues to contribute to his boxing career even from the distance. On this rumor time about Alvarez's opponent for his next fight, the Golden Boy indicated who the chosen one might be: there is an American fighter that has earned the chance to challenge the Unified World Super middleweight Champion.

After an amazing 2021, Saul Alvarez wants to stay in the elite of boxing, so he might choose carefully the rivals that could represent a real challenge for him. In November 2021, Canelo's trainer and manager, Eddy Reynoso, shocked the world with a formal request to the WBC to challenge its World Cruiserweight Champion. But the tale has made a spin recently.

The clash between Canelo and Cruiserweight monarch Ilunga Makabu may not be sure to happen in May. Even the same Eddy Reynoso himself was in charge of denying any Canelo's negotiation with any fighter or promoter at present. So, up to now, everything can happen for the Pound for Pound King's next fight.

Oscar de la Hoya's suggested opponent for Canelo Alvarez

For the Golden Boy, there is a boxer that currently has all the credentials to face Canelo Alvarez. This name has previously been pointed out by some media as one of the possible rivals for the Jalisco native. For De la Hoya, the main man to give Canelo real trouble and a great show to the boxing fans is WBC World Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo.

"I want to see Charlo (against Canelo). Cause I think Charlo just now earned his way to Canelo. Charlo is one of those late boomers that is a great champion, we built him (at Golden Boy Promotions), but there are fighters that gain notoriety later in their careers. You have to establish yourself and he is one of them. So right now it is a perfect time to make that fight.", stated De la Hoya to K.O. Artist Sports.

The fighter that "has to" face Canelo according to WBC

Canelo Alvarez's search for his next opponent is a job that he could not do because he already has one available and ready to fight him... After January 29. Mauricio Sulaiman, the WBC president, has stated in his weekly press conference that his organization still considers as valid Eddy Reynoso's petition to have a shot for the World Cruiserweight Champion.

"The winner of Makabu vs Mchunu, on January 29, has to face Canelo if he decides to take the fight. If he has other possible rivals, I don't know, but when Canelo's Team requested the fight for the Cruiserweight title, our permission was granted, so I think it's premature to talk about more scenarios before January 29".