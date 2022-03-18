The back-and-forth between Ryan Garcia and his former teammate, current Pound for Pound boxer Canelo Alvarez continue as the Lightweight prospect has shown his disagreement with the way the Mexican star treated him in the past.

Apparently, the harmony that reigned in Eddy Reynoso's stable was not as deep as it was touted to be, as it has come to light the disagreement that was born in the boxing prospect Ryan Garcia towards Canelo Alvarez in his last months as part of the team.

The 23-year-old (21-0-0, 18 KOs) announced in February a couple of important news in his boxing career. The first was his return to the ring on April 9 against Ghana's Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1-0, 15 KOs) after a 1-year absence due to a broken wrist and a series of mental health issues that plagued him, even leading him to contemplate suicide.

The second was his then unexpected change of coach. After five fights under the guidance of Eddy Reynoso, Canelo Alvarez's lifelong trainer, in which he won all of them by knockout, Ryan Garcia chose to work from now on with Joe Goossen, who had trained him as an amateur.

Canelo Alvarez's comment that broke his relationship with Ryan Garcia

"Ryan has a lot of talent. But to me in my eyes, he’s wasting a lot of time and wasting his talent...I look at him and don’t see him 100 percent dedicated and, to us, that’s a bad signal.", said Canelo Alvarez during an interview weeks before his clash against Caleb Plant in November 2021.

Since that moment, the vibe between the current Pound for Pound king and Ryan Garcia was not the same, as the Lightweight prospect has shared in Chris Mannix's podcast: "I was shocked and kind of confused on it. I didn't quite understand why he would say something like this, especially to the media, because he could have definitely taken me somewhere else and told me personally...I kind of took it as disloyal.".

Regardless of Canelo Alvarez's comment, Ryan Garcia holds no grudges against his former teammate, however, the relationship between them could not be the same again: "I would never do that to him, I would never speak on him in the gym on what I think he should be doing... He is a great fighter a great human being, and I hope the best for him, but when he said that I felt betrayed".

Eddy Reynoso also reacted to Ryan Garcia's reasons to leave his gym

One of the reasons Ryan Garcia gave for leaving Eddy Reynoso and the Canelo Team was Eddy's alleged lack of time to train him. In this war of declarations, the Mexican trainer also participated by expressing his feelings towards Garcia.

"I don't like to put any boxer down, cause they risk their lives in the ring. As a trainer and a team player, I just try to help them. At the very end, I take the things as they come, and let time to put everyone in the place each one deserves.", said Reynoso for the Youtube Channel No puedes jugar boxeo.