With his fight against Ghana's Emmanuel Tagoe not far off, Ryan Garcia may already have his next opponent lined up, after his promoter Oscar de la Hoya confessed which boxer could create a mega-fight if he faces King Ry.

The wait is finally over. One of the most exciting boxing prospects in the hotly contested Lightweight division returns to the scene after more than a year of inactivity: Ryan Garcia takes on Emmanuel Tagoe on Saturday, April 9 in San Antonio. A fight that Oscar de la Hoya, Ryan's promoter, sees as a bridge to the real target since the former world champion already has the name of who could be the ideal opponent for his pupil to sell even a million PPV.

But first, King Ry has to overcome the hard test that the Ghanaian Tagoe represents, as he is a virtually undefeated fighter. Tagoe holds a record of 32-1-0, 15 KOs, his only defeat occurred 18 years ago, in his professional debut in Accra. Since then, just victories has he reaped, including the WBO African Lightweight title.

On the other hand, Ryan Garcia boasts a 21-0-0, 18 KOs. He is, probably, just one step far from the fights he has claimed he wants, the ones against the 135 weight class Top Dogs such as George Kambosos Jr., Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Gervonta Davis.

The opponent against which Ryan Garcia could sell 1 million PPVs

“Ryan Garcia is on the verge of greatness", said Oscar de la Hoya to Boxing Scene during the final press conference of his pupil's fight against Emmanuel Tagoe. The Golden Boy is so confident about his statement that he has also shared against whom Ryan could star in a truly mega-fight in the Lightweight division.

"If there is a fight that would do over a million (PPV) buys, it’s Ryan Garcia and 'Tank' Davis. This can be a mega-fight and it needs to happen. I’m hearing rumblings that 'Tank' Davis is leaving Mayweather or it’s his last fight. I personally would love to sit down with Mayweather and talk about making that fight happen. It will be easier talking and negotiating with Mayweather than with anyone else.”, commented De la Hoya.

This is not the first time Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis is mentioned to be wanted by King Ry and his team. It is well known that the 23-year-old wants badly to prove his boxing skills against a fearsome fighter like Tank.

Gervonta Davis is also having action soon. He is clashing against Rolando Romero, in a mandatory defense of his secondary WBA World Lightweight belt, on May 28. If both Garcia and Davis succeed in their respective wars, they could meet soon in a ring in one of the most anticipated bouts of the 135 pounds division.