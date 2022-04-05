The breakup of Lightweight prospect Ryan Garcia and Pound for Pound King Canelo Alvarez's team continues to echo. Now it was a two-division World Champion who came to the defense of Eddy Reynoso after Garcia's statements.

Ryan Garcia is set to return to the ring on April 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, to face Ghanaian Emmanuel Tagoe. It will be the first time Garcia fights without Eddy Reynoso and Canelo Team in his corner since December 2018. This split was unexpected and much talked about. There are still reactions surrounding it, as things didn't end well at all between Ryan, Reynoso, and Alvarez.

King Ry spent more than a year out of boxing. A fracture and psychological problems, which hit him hard, prevented the Lightweight prospect from being able to continue his career. Fortunately, however, the 23-year-old's rough patch seems to be a thing of the past.

Ryan Garcia has a record of 21-0-0, 18 KOs, and is looking to take a solid step toward the opportunity he seeks to fight for the 135-pound titles. However, Tagoe (32-1-0-0, 15 KOs) won't be an easy test: he's a seasoned, stand-up fighter who could well sour his night.

The two-division World Champion that who denies what Ryan Garcia said about Canelo Team

If there is one thing Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso tout that abounds in their stable, it is camaraderie and loyalty. That's why they were upset by Ryan Garcia's public justification to stop working with Reynoso and hire Joe Goossen. The Lightweight prospect's main reason was Eddy's lack of time to work with him.

After the statements of Canelo and Reynoso himself denying what King Ry said, it was the turn of another of Pound for Pound King's gym mates, two-division World Champion Oscar Valdez who has been training with Reynoso since August 2018 and came out in full defense of his current trainer and Alvarez.

"I was surprised by Ryan Garcia's statements. My experience with Eddy has been wonderful. I thank him for the attention we deserve to keep moving forward, the truth is that we have done a great job... Many times I think the boxer likes to say that the coach doesn't sacrifice or give his best, but we forget to mention that the coach also dedicates time to us and makes a sacrifice.", said Valdez in a promotional press conference.

Valdez, who has a tough WBC and WBO Super featherweight title unification fight against Shakur Stevenson on April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada, admitted that before he started training with Eddy Reynoso he doubted his time availability as he worked with Canelo Alvarez, but once he got into training he was pleasantly surprised.

"We know Canelo is a big fish in the boxing world and I consider myself a small fish. I thought with Canelo I was going to have his hands tied, he (Eddy Reynoso) wasn't going to have enough time for me, which wasn't true, it was the opposite.", stated Oscar.

Under Eddy Reynoso's guidance, Oscar Valdez has held and won 6 fights. One of them was against the hard-puncher and fellow countryman Miguel Berchelt against whom he snatched the WBC World Super featherweight, to become then a two-division World Champion.