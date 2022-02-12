In a surprising announcement, Ryan Garcia will no more be trained by Canelo Alvarez's coach Eddy Reynoso. There could be a specific detail that might have motivated the 23-years-old Lightweight prospect to move to another gym. Get to know it.

Canelo Alvarez and his team trained by Eddy Reynoso have now an available spot in their boxing stable, as the Lightweight prospect Ryan Garcia has decided to tear apart from them, following an announcement he made on social media.

Garcia (21-0-0, 18 KO's) has a fight scheduled for April 9 against Ghanaian Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1-0, 15 KO's), on what will be his return to the ring after a one-year absence. The 23-years-old last performance was a knockout victory against British Luke Campbell in Dallas. Despite his terrific way to end the fight, Ryan visited the canvas in the second round for the first time in his career.

King Ry also shared that he will be training from now with Hall of fame trainer Joe Goossen and with his father, Henry Garcia. His new training location will be his own place, "Fierce King", located in San Diego, California, in the same city where he formerly trained at Canelo's gym.

Ryan Garcia's possible reason to abandon Canelo Alvarez's team

The trio formed by Ryan, Canelo, and Reynoso was one of the most solids in boxing. A great camaraderie atmosphere was shown everywhere they stood. But all has changed after Garcia's last fight, as he withdrew from his scheduled clash against Javier Fortuna in July 2021, claiming mental health issues that took him apart from training sessions at Alvarez's gym.

During the California native silence and absence in the ring, Canelo Alvarez shared to the media, the weeks before his unification fight against Caleb Plant, that he was not happy with Ryan Garcia's then behavior: "Ryan has a lot of talent. But to me in my eyes, he’s wasting a lot of time and wasting his talent...I look at him and don’t see him 100 percent dedicated and, to us, that’s a bad signal."

Then, the Lightweight prospect had an answer for Canelo's statement: “I don’t lack inspiration. I’m a hungry fighter. I had a hard year... I understand where he’s coming from. It’s always all love. I don’t take anything personal. I just know that I had a hard year. But I’m fully recovered mentally", said Ryan to Boxing Scene.

Ryan Garcia joined Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso's stable in September 2018, after hardly defeating American Carlos Morales. Since then, he held 5 fights, all won by the way of knockout, conquering, in 2019, the WBC Silver World Lightweight title, the one he lost due to his inactivity.