Following the WBC's announcement ordering a mandatory fight to earn the official challenger's spot for the 135-pound World title between Ryan Garcia and Isaac Cruz, boxing fans got their hopes up. However, the clash came to an unexpected end once again, as it will not take place. Garcia leaked the reasons why he will not fight the Pitbull.

Isaac Cruz's loss to Gervonta Davis last December became a real triumph for the Mexican fighter as he became known internationally. So much so that Ryan Garcia, one of the most interesting 135-pound prospects, quickly challenged him. However, it seems that destiny does not want this boxing fight to happen and there is a clear reason for that which was revealed by Garcia.

King Ry returned to the ring last April after more than a year's absence. He put his mental problems and injuries behind him to defeat Ghana's Emmanuel Tagoe by unanimous decision. A fight that left something to be desired due to the lack of action, the California native must soon find an opponent who will demand enough from him to prove he is ready for a shot at the world championship.

That opponent appeared to be precisely Isaac Cruz. When the WBC ordered the clash between the Mexican and Ryan Garcia it seemed inevitable that they would finally settle their differences in the ring. A fight that looks complicated for the American fighter since the Pitbull proved his worth by knocking out former World Champion, and one of the best pound for pound of his time, Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Why won't the fight between Ryan Garcia and Isaac Cruz take place?

That was precisely the lament of boxing fans after the WBC's new announcement declaring his order to face Ryan Garcia and Isaac Cruz in an eliminator fight for a chance at the Lightweight world championship cancelled. In light of this, it was Canelo Alvarez's former stablemate who leaked the reason why he will not fight the Pitbull.

"Tired of everyone straight BS, Look I’ll have Oscar send me the first offer they had for cruz and how there was no response, they didn’t want to fight and that’s fine July 16th still set to go, just you are not about to lie.", posted Garcia on Twitter.

At the time, in an interview with several media outlets, Isaac Cruz said that he was excited about the idea of fighting Ryan Garcia but that he did not take the fight for granted because both Garcia and his promoter Oscar de la Hoya were not fully professional and he feared that the fight would fall through. His fears came true.

Thus, according to Izquierdazo, Ryan Garcia would be looking for an opponent to step into the ring in July, while Pitbull Cruz would do the same but to fight next August. It would be expected that either of the two could challenge the winner of George Kambosos and Devin Haney, who would become Undisputed World Lightweight Champion.