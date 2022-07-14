Facing Javier Fortuna on July 16 in Los Angeles, California, will undoubtedly be a tough test for Ryan Garcia, but the American lightweight prospect knows that if he succeeds, a great reward awaits him for his boxing legacy.

Ryan Garcia should be very careful, as it seems his sights are not entirely set on his July 16 boxing fight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles against Javier Fortuna, after he shared that he is excited about the big fight he could have if he beats the Dominican.

But for that to happen, the 135-pound prospect will have to deliver perhaps the best performance of his career. Despite the fact that in his 22 fights so far, all wins, he has faced tough opponents like Luke Cambpell or Jayson Velez, El Abejon Fortuna represents a leap in quality of resistance that he will have to overcome.

Ryan Garcia will find in Javier Fortuna his first opponent who already knows what it is to be World Champion. The Dominican fighter has almost twice as many fights as he has, and has previously fought tough wars, such as the one he held against Joseph JoJo Diaz in July 2021, so if at any point in his career King Ry has been at risk, that is against Fortuna.

The reward that awaits Ryan Garcia if he beats Javier Fortuna

Ryan Garcia has an uninhibited personality and tends to express how he feels in front of the media without much hesitation. That's why he knows he has to beat Javier Fortuna in order to get the fight he craves to prove his worth at 135 pounds: against Gervonta Tank Davis.

"Golden Boy will not be able to (prevent the fight with Gervonta to happen). They can't. I will not allow it. There's no way. I will go to war to fight Tank. I'm ready to do whatever I got to do, because at the end of the day that fight is going to get me my respect, and I think I deserve that. So I'm up for the challenge. I'm very confident in beating him. He's a great fighter, don't get me wrong. But I'm just that much greater. And I want to show him, I want to show everybody what I could do, and that that's the fight to make. Everybody wants to see it, and I'm ready now." stated Garcia to insider Chris Mannix.

Given Ryan Garcia's clear tendency to take it for granted that he will beat him, Javier Fortuna pointed out that the American prospect will be in for a surprise that he won't like because he is determined to leave everything in the ring in order to get a win that would be revitalizing for his career.

"I see that he is very focused on another fight instead of focusing on the fight he has this Saturday. And we hope that after I beat him on Saturday he doesn't have any excuses. When you enter the ring you risk your life. I am risking my life, sacrificing for my children and I promise that I will give him everything I have. I am focused on what I can do to win.", said Fortuna according to Boxing Scene.