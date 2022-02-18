The boxing fans and the World Super welter Champion Jermell Charlo were truly disappointed after noticing that the unification rematch against Brian Castaño was not going to happen but all of a sudden a hungry contender appeared on the stage and could be the option to still have a war.

Brian Castaño's bicep injury leaked by Boxing Scene destroyed the boxing fans and Jermell Charlo's hope of having a unification rematch of the Super welterweight division, which was one of the most anticipated fights in 2022. However, if not fight for all the belts, war is what Charlo could have at least as there is a second-generation contender that wants to replace Castaño.

Jermell Charlo (34-1-1) vs Brian Castaño (17-0-2) I happened on July 2021. A Split Decision Draw after a nice fight left all, the contenders and the boxing crowd, wanting an answer to the question of who the best boxer of the 154-pound division is and deserves to have the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO belts.

The rematch was easily agreed upon but not scheduled. Firstly it was supposed to be held in February 2022, then it was moved to March 19 until the alleged injury of the Argentinian broke the compromise. So far, Castaño has not commented yet on the matter.

Jermell Charlo's savior: a hungry second-generation prospect

With Castaño's withdrawal, the WBO has pronounced itself to demand an explanation to the Argentinian Champion and also warning him that if there was not an answer soon, he must be forced to face the organization's first contender: Australian Tim Tszyu.

The Soul Taker (20-0-0, 15 KOs) is the son of Hall of Famer and former longtime Super lightweight Champion Kostya Tszyu, and one of the most interesting boxing prospects. After noticing the failure of Charlo vs Castaño II, his team and he pronounced about the matter asking for a chance to step into the ring against the American WBC, WBA, and IBF Super welterweight titlist.

“We have said all along we won’t sit and wait, we will stay busy, the titles will come in due course and so we will work our way through this and keep you all posted. We have put it out there if Castano is out, we will happily step in and take Charlo. Stranger things have happened. Tim and our team are ready to go regardless of who stands in front of him in the ring in March.”, stated Glen Jennings, Tszyu's manager to Boxing Scene.

Also, Tim Tszyu shared to Fox Sports News on his own his wish to take Castaño's place in March 19 fight against Jermell Charlo: "I would love to take his title away from him in the United States. I would love to take the belt back with me to Australia. I want to do it the right way. I want this to happen."