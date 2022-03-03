After weeks of speculation, the unification clash that everyone was waiting for at 154 pounds, between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño, could already have a date to take place after the WBO approved the postponement following the Argentinean champion's injury.

One of the most anticipated fights of 2022 came very close to not happening. After an intense first clash, that ended in a Split decision draw, the unification bout of all the titles of the Super welterweight division between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño is very close to having a new date.

Originally, Charlo and Castaño were supposed to meet on March 19 at the Crypto Arena, formerly the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, California. However, an injury to the Argentinean's biceps forced the postponement and generated a bunch of speculations about whether it would actually take place.

Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) is the WBC, WBA, and IBF World Super Welterweight Champion. Meanwhile, Brian Castaño (17-0-2, 12 KOs) is the holder of the WBO 154 pounds belt. If there is a winner, the boxing world would have an undisputed champion in a third division, joining Josh Taylor (Super lightweight division) and Saul Canelo Alvarez (Super middleweight division).

The new date of the Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castaño fight

The big obstacle for Charlo vs. Castaño II to be rescheduled was the Argentinean's immediate mandatory defense of his WBO title. However, the WBO made a last-ditch effort and allowed his fighter to clash with Charlo as long as his fight did not go beyond the next date.

“The WBO World Championship Committee grants sanction approval of the Undisputed Jr. Middleweight Championship Contest between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano... The fight must take place no later than Saturday, May 14, 2022." states an official WBO ruling leaked by Boxing Scene.

Nevertheless, if the fight suffers any mishap that prevents it to happen, Castaño's WBO title will be declared vacant. On the other hand, if Jermell Charlo is the only one not in the condition to be part of the fight, the Argentinean boxer would be immediately forced to fulfill the mandatory defense of his belt.