After his Aug. 6 fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled, Jake Paul is willing to sacrifice financially in order to step into a boxing ring soon against his bitter rival, influencer KSI.

Jake Paul misses boxing too much. After last fighting in December 2021, he was scheduled to return on August 6 but again fate denied him the opportunity to test himself against a working fighter when his bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. was cancelled. However, light was on his horizon thanks to KSI.

Englishman KSI is an internet personality, a Youtuber and rapper who does not have a cordial history with the Paul family after he settled his differences with Logan, Jake's older brother, in the ring a couple of times. The results were a draw and a win for KSI.

Thus, Jake Paul is looking to hit two birds with one stone: avenge his brother and at the same time break his cycle of more than 8 months of inactivity in boxing, and has offered KSI to take the place of his opponent Alex Wassabi, apparently injured, in his fight on August 27 in London. How much would The Problem Child earn for this fight?

Jake Paul's sacrifice to get back to boxing

According to Youtuber KEEMSTAR, Wassabi, also a Youtuber, reportedly suffered an injury that would prevent him from fighting KSI on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London, England. That's where Jake Paul wants to take advantage of the situation to get in the ring taking advantage of the training he had already done for his cancelled fight on August 6. In order to achieve his goal, Paul proposed to charge a derisory amount: zero dollars.

"Heard that Alex is out bc of a concussion. F****d up. This was a big opportunity for Alex. He will be back. KSI... everything happens for a reason. I'll come fight in your hometown. Your boxing company. You are A-Side. I also agree to make 180 pounds for August 27. You accept?", tweeted Jake Paul.



KSI answers to Jake Paul's offer

The Problem Child did not have to wait so long to get a response to his offer. KSI already shared his position about a fight with Jake Paul. Unfortunately for Paul's boxing fans it was not positive: "We will fight on my terms and when we do, it’ll be done on the biggest stage. I’m talking Wembley stadium fam. With a full camp tailored just for you and I, so that there are no excuses when we fight.", tweeted the British Internet celebrity.