After seeing Mike Tyson's workout, a legendary boxing trainer has made a shocking prediction about his bout against Jake Paul on November 15.

The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is getting closer and closer. Now, a legendary boxing trainer has given his verdict on this bout after seeing Iron Mike in practice.

All fans are eagerly waiting for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is set to face a very tough challenge against one of the greatest pugilists of all time.

Paul is 31 years younger than Tyson, which is why many see him as the favorite to win. Nevertheless, no one can doubt the greatness of Iron Mike, whose muscle memory will definitely help him in this bout.

Teddy Atlas gives his verdict on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.

If everything goes according to plan, Mike Tyson will return to the ring in November to fight Jake Paul. The legendary boxer will have another professional bout, this time against a pugilist much younger than himself.

For many analysts, this age gap will play in favor of Jake Paul, as he will be more agile than his rival. However, Mike Tyson is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, which Paul must keep in mind for his bout.

Unfortunately, it seems like Mike Tyson’s workout for the fight is not helping him gain more confidence from the fans. Now, Teddy Atlas, a legendary boxing trainer, has given a shocking verdict on the match.

“If it’s legitimate, if it’s not pre-arranged, yeah the first couple minutes could be a little risky for Paul against a guy who was the youngest heavyweight champ and a guy with one of the greatest combinations of speed and power in the history of the heavyweight division,” Atlas said. “For one or two rounds, could it be a little hairy? Yeah.

“If he don’t catch him, or he don’t hurt him, then the gas tank starts to putter, if that happens, then the young man would have the advantage. Even a young man who’s far less accomplished in the game.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 19: Teddy Atlas, trainer for Timothy Bradley, speaks during a news conference announcing the upcoming world welterweight championship bout against Manny Pacquiao at the Beverly Hills Hotel January 19, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian)

According to Atlas, after seeing Mike Tyson’s workout, he looks good on the pads, but it will be much different against a real fighter. Many analysts believe that Iron Mike is not taking the bout too seriously, and it could cost him his seventh defeat as a pro boxer.

What happens if Mike Tyson bites Jake Paul’s ear off?

One of the most common questions Jake Paul has faced is what would happen if Mike Tyson decides to bite his ear off. Well, the YouTuber has given a strong answer to it, sending a huge warning to the legend.

“He can’t bite my ear off if I knock his teeth out,” Paul said to Fox News. “Man, I think he’s underestimating me. I truly … I truly think that. And it’s a heavyweight fight, so, you know, he’s the bigger man.“

