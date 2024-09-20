Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson in two months, but the YouTuber has now confirmed that the legendary boxer was not his first option for a bout this year.

If everything goes well, Mike Tyson will step into the ring one more time to fight Jake Paul. However, the YouTuber has now confirmed that Iron Mike was not his first choice for his third bout of the year.

Jake Paul has been trying to make his way into professional boxing in recent years. He officially began his career in 2020 against Ali Eson Gib, which marked the debut for both fighters in the sport.

Since then, Paul has fought various personalities, from retired fighters to former basketball players. However, one of his toughest challenges may come in November when he faces a legendary boxer like Mike Tyson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jake Paul didn’t have Mike Tyson as his main option for a fight

Jake Paul is still striving to become a renowned pugilist in the boxing world. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has had 11 bouts so far, with a 10-1 record that shows he’s a skilled fighter.

However, it seems like he hasn’t faced the strongest opponents in his career. To close out the year, Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson in Dallas, but he recently revealed that Iron Mike wasn’t his first choice for his third bout of the year.

Advertisement

see also Mike Tyson makes something clear about his decision to fight Jake Paul

While speaking on his podcast Thursday, Jake Paul disclosed that, although he had dreamed of fighting Mike Tyson, he wasn’t the primary option Netflix had in mind for him.

Advertisement

“Netflix was like, ‘All right, go out and talk to three different opponents,’” Paul said. “And we talked to Tommy Fury and Mike Tyson.’

Advertisement

“Tommy had a big ego, was trying to get paid way more than he was worth and he doesn’t understand his value,’’ Paul said. “His dad is basically his manager. His dad doesn’t understand the boxing business and the state of it currently. And they didn’t understand that this would be one of the most viewed fights ever. So they were saying no while Mike Tyson was saying yes, and we’ve got it figured out with Mike.’’

WIll Jake Paul fight Tommy Fury again?

Tommy Fury has been the only boxer that has defeated Jake Paul so far. The YouTuber was not happy by the decision the referees made, so he has tried to fight him again since then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul gets called out for a fight by his brother’s closest friend

Nevertheless, as Jake Paul said, Fury seems to have no interest in fighting him again unless its for a lot of money. The bag must be very attractive for him in order to have a second bout against the influencer.

SurveyShould Jake Paul fight Tommy Fury again? Should Jake Paul fight Tommy Fury again? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE