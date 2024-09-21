Jake Paul gets real on his chances to beat Mike Tyson

Jake Paul, who is set to face Mike Tyson in two months, shared his honest opinion about the public's perception of the fight.

After all the controversy, the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is scheduled for November 15th. Two months before the bout, Paul shared his honest opinion about the chances of beating ‘Iron Mike.’

“I see it from the public’s perception; yeah, it comes across as a lose-lose for sure, and I see that angle for sure, and I’m going to have to deal with that, but the way I rationalize it, it’s a win-win-win for me personally,” Paul said on “Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast.

A cloud of criticism surrounded the YouTuber after announcing the event, arguing that Tyson is old enough to be Paul’s father. However, the more than 30-year age difference between them doesn’t affect his focus; instead, he sees it as an opportunity to fight a boxing legend.

Why was the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight postponed?

The fight was originally scheduled for July 20th. However, after Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up on May 26th, the boxing event had to be postponed. As a result, the once-retired pugilist will now face Jake Paul at the age of 58.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul attend Fanatics Fest Press Conference at Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City.

The official new date has been announced as Friday, November 15, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As agreed before the rescheduling, Netflix is keeping the broadcast live rights.

Tyson’s preparation for the fight

Tyson’s health condition worried fans all around the globe after admitting to experience difficulty walking. Despite recent issues, he still remains confident about his chances, stating “The fight is won in the gym.”

Tyson is back on track with his intense training routine, reportedly sparring six rounds a day. The physical load during the actual showdown is reduced, with the standard three-minute rounds shortened to two—an element he could use to his advantage.

He also confronted those who were accusing him of “exposing himself to a life-risking situation only for money“: “I’m a man; I want to go out there and I want to expose myself to risk. Sometimes I want to see who I really am. I want to see what I’m really made out of. I want to perform in front of the world. To me, that’s all I ever knew how to do since I was 14. This fight is not going to change my life financially enough. This is just what I want to do.“

