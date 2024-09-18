Mike Tyson has grown tired of the criticism and has now sent a clear message to his detractors regarding his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson is making his second return to boxing to fight Jake Paul. Unfortunately, the legendary boxer has been the target of heavy criticism, but he has now clarified why he decided to face the YouTuber.

In 2005, Mike Tyson hung up his gloves and retired from professional boxing. Since then, he’s participated in some exhibition matches, but now he’s officially returning to the pro scene to fight Jake Paul.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer challenged Iron Mike to a professional bout earlier this year. However, Tyson has faced significant criticism, with many questioning why he would accept the fight after being retired for 19 years.

Mike Tyson responds to critics accusing him of fighting Jake Paul for money

When Jake Paul announced his fight with Mike Tyson, many were puzzled about why Iron Mike agreed. Some analysts and fans speculated it was purely for financial gain, but Tyson has firmly denied these claims.

At 58 years old, Tyson is set to fight an opponent 31 years his junior. Fans have criticized his decision, suggesting that money is the sole motivation behind accepting the fight, as they believe there’s no sporting reason for him to keep competing.

However, Tyson has had enough of these accusations. The former undisputed heavyweight champion has now revealed the true reason behind his decision to fight Paul, insisting it has nothing to do with the money being offered.

“That’s bulls*** for me,” Tyson said about the rumors of him fighting Jake Paul for money. “I’m a man; I want to go out there and I want to expose myself to risk. Sometimes I want to see who I really am. I want to see what I’m really made out of. I want to perform in front of the world. To me, that’s all I ever knew how to do since I was 14. This fight is not going to change my life financially enough. This is just what I want to do.“

Mike Tyson, 58, will fight Jake Paul next November

As this fight is labeled as official, Mike Tyson is expected to perform at his highest possible level. Although Jake Paul is favored due to his youth, no one can underestimate the legendary Iron Mike in this bout.

How much will Mike Tyson make for fighting Jake Paul?

According to Jake Paul, the total revenue from this fight, including sponsorships, could reach $300 million. “That would actually excite me and that’s a $300m event,” he said. “So, Mike if you’re watching this let’s have some fun. New school vs old school, I think that’s something the fans would want to see.”

However, Mike Tyson would make a lot less for fighting Jake Paul. According to UFC legend Henry Cejudo, Iron Mike could make up to $20 million for this bout, even a little more if he gets the win.

