With just a few months to go for his fight against Jake Paul, Mike Tyson has revealed some shocking details about his preparation for this exciting bout.

Mike Tyson will return to the ring this November to fight Jake Paul. However, the legendary boxer has now revealed some surprising details about his preparation for the bout, which has caught fans off guard.

No one can doubt Mike Tyson’s greatness. He was the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, ending his career in 2005 with an incredible record of 50 victories and only six defeats.

Even though he retired 19 years ago, Tyson has stayed connected to boxing. He has participated in some exhibition matches since then, but now he is gearing up for another professional bout against Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson details his preparation to fight Jake Paul

In a month and a half, Mike Tyson will once again step into the ring. The legendary boxer was challenged by Jake Paul to a professional bout, and Iron Mike didn’t hesitate to accept.

Tyson, 58, will be fighting an opponent 31 years younger than him. According to oddsmakers, Paul is favored to win due to his youth and agility, but no one can doubt a legend like Iron Mike.

Beyond the age gap, there is uncertainty surrounding Tyson’s preparation. Reports suggest that he isn’t fully committed to training, and Tyson has now confirmed these rumors.

While speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, Tyson revealed that he starts training at 11 a.m. and practices for about six hours, with breaks in between for massages. Kimmel couldn’t believe that Tyson had massages during his trainings.

Jake Paul has won 10 fights in his boxing career

However, the most surprising detail he shared was that he might fight under the influence of marijuana. A month ago, he told Logan Paul that he would use a drug similar to mushrooms when facing his brother Jake.

Is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight happening?

As of now, there is no information suggesting that the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will be canceled. Originally scheduled for July, the bout was postponed to November due to Tyson’s health issues.

However, the fight could still be called off at the last minute. Tyson is set to undergo medical tests a day before the fight, and if he’s not deemed healthy enough to compete, the match could either be canceled or downgraded to an exhibition bout.

