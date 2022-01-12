One of the most recent exciting fights of the Heavyweight division has lived one extra chapter, now in social media: Tyson Fury and former Champion Wladimir Klitschko exchanged hard blows after the Ukrainian defended his countryman Oleksandr Usyk of Fury's attacks.

In November 2015, Wladimir Klitschko was the almost Unified World Heavyweight Champion and had a streak of 11 years without a loss. On his horizon appeared a hunger young Champion who opened him the door of retirement after their clash: Tyson Fury. The boxing nostalgic moment of the day was offered by these two after they exchanged insults on social media, living the round 13 of their clash.

At present, Tyson Fury is one of the best Pound for Pound boxers in the world, occupying the spot Klitschko had in his time, thanks to his unusual skills for a Heavyweight fighter. Tyson is fast, elusive, and smart in the ring, but, also he is very offensive outside of it.

The Gipsy King has a vast collection of arguments and dirty talk exchanges, especially on social media. As an example, his last word war was against Francis Ngannou, the UFC Heavyweight champion. Fury challenged him and predicted a KO if the clash was made. Like the warrior he is, Ngannou fired back and there was a crossfire between them.

The clash between Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko on social media

On his Instagram account, Tyson Fury said the current WBO, IBF, and WBA Heavyweight, Oleksandr Usyk was "a little man made of steroids" and claimed Anthony Joshua for having lost his belts again the Ukrainian former Unified World Cruiserweight Champion.

Fury's statement caused a reaction on Wladimir Klitschko, who stepped up into the social media ring to face the Gypsy King and defend his fellow countryman. Dr. Steelhammer reminded Tyson he has had problems with prohibited substances in 2015, the year when they fought.

"You (Tyson Fury) live in a glasshouse, and someone needs to take away your stones. Wasn’t long ago before our fight where you ACTUALLY tested positive. Anyone can Google it. Keep it classy!", stated Klitschko.

However, Fury transferred his boxing skills to social media and fiercely counterpunched Wladimir: "Pity that someone can't be you as you could even land a shot in 12 rounds bum and now grandad. Time has taken you away. Usyk and you together could never beat a man like me".

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is one of the most anticipated Heavyweight fights of 2022, but first, they must overcome their mandatory rivals: Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua respectively. The official date for these bouts has not been released yet.