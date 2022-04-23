Following his dominant performance against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, Tyson Fury has revealed that the plan he has in mind for his future is very similar to the one executed by five-division World Champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Wembley Stadium vibrated with the tremendous performance that Tyson Fury gave to more than 94 thousand attendees. The current WBC Heavyweight Champion clearly beat a brave Dillian Whyte, but at the end of his fight he made an announcement that showed his will to imitate the path taken by the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The Body Snatcher was simply no match for a Fury that looked like in his best moments: elusive, wise and with a foolproof patience to find the ideal moment to detonate all his dynamite. Whyte played with fire and ended up getting burned in an ugly way.

It was round 6 of the fight, which Tyson Fury was calmly dominating thanks to his boxing at a distance that prevented him from being hit by his opponent's missiles, when the Gypsy King launched a combination that opened Dillian Whyte's guard to finally connect him with a withering uppercut that sent him to the canvas. Dillian got up with his pride in front of him but it was evident that he was in no condition to continue fighting. Fury maintained his status as champion and undefeated.

Tyson Fury's future in boxing

With his win over Dillian Whyte, Fury completed a contract he had signed with Top Rank for $100 million in exchange for 5 fights, all of which he won, 4 of them by knockout. Boxing fans were rubbing their hands with the possibility of seeing Fury challenge the winner of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, which would produce the first undisputed World Heavyweight Champion in the 4-belt era.

However, Tyson Fury was leaving clues along the way that hinted at his desire to retire from boxing. With no illusions of being the holder of all the championships in his division, and the Gypsy King would already have his next step in mind, a lesson he seems to have learned from Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Fury on the heels of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Just as Mayweather Jr did on his last days in professional boxing, when he fought UFC star Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury may be seriously thinking about making real the clash he once had mentioned he would like to have against UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

The Camerounian Mixed Martial Artist was at Wembley Stadium and witnessed Fury's knockout win against Dillian Whyte. After the fight came to an end, the British Champion invited him to step in the ring to share some words to the crowd, in which they have revealed their intentions to collide in an hybrid-rule fight with UFC gloves.