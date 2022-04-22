The United Kingdom and the whole world are getting ready to enjoy a great battle in the Queen Division of boxing. Tyson Fury defends his WBC World Heavyweight Title against fellow countryman Dillian Whyte. A fight in which, despite the result, both fighters have already secured a juicy purse. Find out how much money these warriors will earn.

It is well said that almost all sports can be seen as a game, as something that is thoroughly enjoyable and that once your activity session is over, life can go on as it was before you started. However, there is one sport that cannot be played and that is boxing where those who practice it put at risk the most valuable thing they have, their life. The case of Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte who are clashing for the glory of the Heavyweight division and a juicy purse.

The setting for the Saturday, April 23 battle between Fury and Whyte is unbeatable, Wembley Stadium. This soccer colossus will forget his ties to the ball and give himself to the action in the ring. In a record for the time, an attendance of 94,000 has been guaranteed for this fight, 21,000 more than last May's Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

At stake in this battle between the Gypsy King and the Body Snatcher will be the WBC World Heavyweight title, Fury's main bargaining chip in his bid to get a fight against Oleksandr Usyk to become the first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the four-belt era (WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF).

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte's purses for their clash at Wembley Stadium

This fight in the Queen Division of boxing set a record since it took place. The bid to organize it, carried out by the WBC, was won by Frank Warren, English promoter, who paid more than 41 million dollars for the right, a record for the organization.

Thus, it was established from the beginning a division of the purse totally in favor of Fury, because he is the most renowned and the current world champion: eighty percent for the Gypsy King and 20 percent for Dillian Whyte. Likewise, it was agreed that the winner of the fight at Wembley Stadium will earn an extra 10 percent.

Thus, Tyson Fury has secured a total of $29.5 million, while Dillian Whyte will pocket $7.5 million. In case of a win, Fury's purse would amount to $33.6 million; if Whyte comes out with his hand raised and the belt in his possession, he would take home $11.6 million.