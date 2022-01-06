Many others may want to follow Jake Paul's path by challenging Mixed Martial Artists to a clash. This time, the possible rivals could be the top Heavyweight fighters of both Boxing and UFC: Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

The line between the ring and the octagon has never been so thin. One single step and a mixed martial artist could be part of a boxing card. Jake Paul has recently made this formula known, and then others are deciding to make it popular. In a Heavyweight crossover, Tyson Fury has publicly challenged Francis Ngannou.

Before Jake Paul's appearance in the boxing world, the most remembered clash between a boxer and an MMA fighter was the one starred by Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. A top legendary boxer and one of the biggest UFC stars ever.

Undoubtedly, the most exciting reason for fighting fans is the fact that both, English Tyson Fury and Cameroonian Francis Ngannou are at the peak of their careers. This could guarantee a good and competitive fight apart from the rules that surround the bout.

How did Tyson Fury challenge Francis Ngannou to a fight?

Twitter has become the favorite platform for disputes, and the Gipsy King, 31-0-1, just confirmed it when, all of a sudden, he defied Ngannou to a fight with a hybrid regulation. Then, the Predator, 16-3-0, answered with a counter-proposal that caused Fury to throw the hottest blow of the conversation.

"Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules and UFC gloves?", asked Tyson. "How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor", replied Francis. "You want to come into my world calling me and Wilder out to a boxing match. What I can guarantee you would be knocked out and also paid your highest purse to be so! So have a think" stated the WBC World Heavyweight Champion.

Ngannou, the current UFC Heavyweight king, has a scheduled fight against Ciryl Gane on January 22 but then, he might consider Fury's offer as he let know on the same social media platform: "After I handle business on January 22, I'll fight you under any special ruleset you want. In a ring, an octagon or a phone booth".

Tyson Fury has a mandatory defense of his World title against Brit Dillian Whyte. Rumors said that this boxing fight could be held in Saudi Arabia with a millionaire guaranteed purse for both boxers, just as happened in 2019 when Anthony Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz in a very expected Heavyweight rematch.