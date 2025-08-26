Canelo Alvarez clarifies Jake Paul stance, issues fierce warning to Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez has made it clear where he stands in the swirling mix of boxing’s offseason drama. While Jake Paul continues to make headlines with high-profile exhibition bouts, Alvarez remains firmly focused on Terence Crawford, the opponent set for a September 13 showdown at Allegiant Stadium. With the fight streaming worldwide on Netflix, anticipation is mounting for what promises to be a defining moment in both fighters’ careers.

The Mexican superstar recently signed a massive deal with Riyadh Season, signaling a preference for high-profile, legacy-defining fights over spectacle-driven events. For Alvarez, that means the focus remains on Crawford, not Paul, despite ongoing speculation and social media chatter surrounding the potential crossover bout.

Even as Paul preps for a November exhibition against Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Alvarez’s comments show a mix of diplomacy and warning. While he softens slightly on the idea of ever facing Paul, his words to Crawford convey unflinching confidence and determination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Jake Paul ever be a real threat to Canelo Alvarez?

Speaking to Fox Sports Deportes, Canelo stated, “I’m not going to fight for money. It doesn’t make me richer or poorer, so I’m not interested. Maybe we could see each other at some point, but for now, I like these big fights (Terence Crawford). They fill me with pride.”

Boxer Jake Paul looks on during Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 on July 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Mexican champion also sent a sharp warning to Crawford: “Everything about the fight is incredible. I want to continue making history, and Crawford will feel the true power of my fists.” Alvarez’s words make clear that his sights are set firmly on championship glory rather than financial showdowns.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis set for November: What is the weight class difference between them?

Paul calls out threats, predicts boring fight

Jake Paul has continued to frame his narrative in the media, claiming that Canelo was pressured not to fight him. “Basically, they threatened to pull Canelo’s $300 million contract if he were to fight me. That’s how bad they want me out of boxing,” Paul told FightHype.

Advertisement

Despite his claims, Paul acknowledged the quality of Alvarez’s opposition: “Obviously, Crawford is a great fighter, Canelo is a great fighter. We just saw them coming off some boring (expletive) fights. They’re probably just gonna sit there and dance for 12 rounds.”

SurveyWho will control the pace in Canelo vs Crawford? Who will control the pace in Canelo vs Crawford? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canelo vs Crawford is shaping up as one of the biggest fights of the year, with Alvarez prioritizing legacy over spectacle and Crawford aiming to cement his place among boxing’s elite. Fans can expect both fighters to bring elite skill and calculated strategy when they meet inside Allegiant Stadium.