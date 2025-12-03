Oleksandr Usyk issues stern warning on Jake Paul ahead of Anthony Joshua fight: ‘He will kill this guy’

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is sounding the alarm for Jake Paul ahead of the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s highly anticipated clash with former Olympic gold medalist Anthony Joshua on December 19. Having faced Joshua twice in the ring, Usyk knows exactly the level of skill and power Paul will encounter.

While Paul has marketed himself as a legitimate contender, Usyk is blunt about the risk. He emphasizes the stark contrast between Paul’s experience and Joshua’s proven track record.

“If Anthony Joshua wants, he will kill this guy,” Usyk told Boxing Scene. “Anthony Joshua is an Olympic champion, first. Jake Paul, yeah a sportsman, a YouTuber, a showman. [Anthony Joshua is a] Rolls Royce, [Jake Paul is a] Fiat. Listen, it’s true. It’s just true.”

Usyk warns about Paul’s safety

Usyk isn’t just skeptical of Paul winning—he’s concerned about his well-being in the ring. “Yes, I will pray [for] Jake Paul. Because I want to fight with Jake Paul in the octagon,” he said.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

The undisputed heavyweight champion teased the idea of a future matchup with Paul under mixed martial arts rules, signaling that he sees the fight as a serious risk rather than a competitive bout.

Joshua favored, Paul confident

Despite the warnings, Paul remains determined to shock the boxing world. He insists he’s ready to score a knockout over Joshua, who represents his toughest opponent to date.

Analysts and insiders, however, overwhelmingly favor Joshua due to his experience, one-punch knockout power, and Olympic pedigree. “Paul is going to face long odds,” Usyk said. “Anthony is a seasoned, elite heavyweight. There’s really no easy path here.”

Usyk’s continued dominance

While Paul prepares for the fight, Usyk has maintained his dominance at the top of the division. In July, he knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round, extending his undefeated record to 24-0 and cementing his status as the undisputed heavyweight champion.

For Paul, the December fight will be a true test of whether he can rise to the level of seasoned professional competition—or simply survive against one of the sport’s most dangerous heavyweights.