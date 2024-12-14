The boxing world is on edge as the prospect of an epic showdown between two of today’s best fighters looms: Terence Crawford vs.Canelo Alvarez. Crawford, with his technical brilliance and powerful style, has called out the Mexican champion, making it clear that he’s seeking more than just a payday—he’s after legacy.

This rivalry goes beyond a mere title fight. Both boxers aim to leave their mark on boxing history and prove who truly deserves the crown of best pound-for-pound fighter.

Terrence Crawford, with his sharp and precise technique, presents a genuine challenge to Canelo’s reign. The Mexican icon, meanwhile, is focused on solidifying his legendary status and adding another top-tier opponent to his list of victories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Did Crawford Say About a Potential Fight Against Canelo?

Crawford has emphasized that the fight isn’t about the money: “I don’t know what to expect; I just know it’s the biggest fight in boxing today. I have money, Canelo has more than enough money, and I’ve got a lot of business outside of boxing, so it’s definitely not about the money. It’s about legacy.”

Advertisement

Terence Crawford poses for a photo as part of a fight announcement for the Riyadh Season Card featuring their super welterweight fight later this year at Times Square on April 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“I see Canelo as a great boxer. I respect him, and it would be an honor for both of us to share the ring. If it doesn’t happen, that’s fine too. But I think it would be a great fight, and it would go down in history forever,” said Crawford, also known as “Bud.”

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul makes surprising admission about struggling with girlfriend's stamina after Tyson fight

Canelo’s Stance on the Fight

While Canelo Alvarez has shown some reluctance, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the fight. The Mexican superstar has mentioned an astronomical figure as a requirement to agree to the matchup but has also suggested that he could be swayed if the conditions are right.

Will the Fight of the Century Happen?

The excitement surrounding a potential Crawford vs. Canelo showdown has fans and pundits alike wondering whether the fight of the century will materialize. The stakes are higher than ever, and if it happens, it promises to be one for the history books.

Advertisement