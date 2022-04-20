Although he is in the sweetest moment of his professional boxing adventure, Canelo Alvarez has also had some bitter moments that have strengthened his character. Get to know the moment that has been the hardest for him to overcome in his career so far.

Canelo Alvarez's worst moment of his career so far: It is not his defeat against Floyd Mayweather Jr

The current Pound for Pound King of boxing has opened his heart. Canelo Alvarez is usually a measured, even-tempered guy who rarely answers beyond the essentials, whether in interviews in Spanish or English. However, he took the opportunity to show his more sensitive side to comment on what has been the most painful moment of his career.

The clock is ticking relentlessly. May 7 is approaching, a key moment for Alvarez's career, as he faces one of the biggest challenges he could ever face: facing one of the most solid champions in a division above the Super middleweight division he reigns supreme in.

Canelo Alvarez's big challenge is Russian Dmitry Bivol, the current WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion. Undefeated and in perfect form in his 19 fights as a professional so far, what makes Bivol really dangerous is his superior physical strength (he has spent his entire professional career at 175 pounds) and his awkward boxing style. He is not an easy target and handles his distance like few others.

Canelo Alvarez reveals the hardest moment of his boxing career

Canelo Alvarez lost his unbeaten record in September 2013. At the age of 23, he arrived as the unified World Super Welterweight Champion with a record of 42-0-1, to a fight that would mark him, against the legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., who gave him a boxing lesson. However, despite what many might think, this was not the most bitter moment for the Mexican superstar.

"It was when the Clenbuterol thing and all that kind of stuff. You feel helpless because you know you're not doing anything wrong and all the media is talking about you and misjudging you when you didn't do anything wrong at the end of the day." revealed Alvarez in an interview for the Youtube Channel No Puedes Jugar Boxeo.

Although later studies revealed that the amount of clenbuterol in Canelo's body had been negligible (a product of eating contaminated meat), many media, and even fellow boxers, continue to allude to that tough moment in the career of the first ever Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion.

It was a very strong moment for me because you feel impotence, at the end of the day what you say they are not going to believe you, they are going to believe what they want to believe, but things happen and that's the way it is.", confessed Canelo.