Shortly after celebrating their ninth consecutive AFC West title, the Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season. Regardless of their 12-1 winning record, Patrick Mahomes isn’t taking anything for granted.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the 2x NFL MVP heaped special praise on Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, giving his teammates a clear order: to figure out how to stop the 5x Pro Bowler.

“He’s really good. He’s good at everything. Just trying to find ways to get the ball out of my hands. We need to find ways to manipulate his pass rush,” Mahomes said about Garrett, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Myles Garrett, a huge threat for Mahomes and the Chiefs

Garrett, who will turn 29 on December 29, has established himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL since being drafted with the first overall pick by Cleveland in 2017.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks off the field after a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders game on September 29, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Apart from being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, the Browns star was named an All-Pro on three occasions. Unsurprisingly, the Texas A&M product has once again proved unstoppable for opposing teams this year.

Andy Reid echoes Mahomes’ comments about Garrett

Garrett boasts the second-most sacks in the 2024 NFL season (11), being tied for the sixth-most forced fumbles (3) apart from making 29 solo tackles. Therefore, it makes sense that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid echoed Mahomes’ praise for the Browns edge rusher.

“He’s a really good player. A future Hall of Famer, I’d say. We recognize that and respect that. He’s going to show up, we’re going to show up. We’ve got to play well against him,” Reid said.

Since one of the Chiefs’ biggest problems this year has been at left tackle, it will be interesting to see whether the o-line can handle Garrett. Mahomes, just in case, has already warned his teammates about the Browns star.