Terence Crawford's mysterious fight plan for a potential showdown with Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford has kept his strategy for a potential showdown with unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in 2025 a closely guarded secret. While Crawford has expressed a strong desire for the fight, many experts question its viability due to the significant difference in weight and power between the two fighters.

Crawford, renowned for his technical prowess and knockout power, has been dominant in the lighter divisions. However, his recent junior middleweight debut against Israil Madrimov raised doubts about his ability to transfer his power to higher weight classes.

Many critics argue that Terrence Crawford may be too small and underpowered to compete with Canelo at super middleweight. They suggest that rather than targeting a fight with Canelo, Crawford should focus on solidifying his dominance in his current division or gradually move up to higher weight classes, facing opponents more suited to his size and fighting style.

What Did Crawford Say About His Strategy for a Potential Fight with Canelo?

Speaking on Carl Froch’s YouTube channel, Crawford refused to reveal his game plan for a fight against Canelo Alvarez in 2025. “I don’t want to go in there and say I’m going to box him. When I get in the ring, I might stay in front of him. I don’t want to say I’m going to stay there in front of him when I might have to box him,” said Crawford.

erence Crawford (L), a welterweight undisputed champion, poses on the scale after his official weigh-in at LA Live on August 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Crawford and Madrimov will fight for the super-welterweight title on Saturday August 3, 2024 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“I’m the type of fighter that makes adjustments on the fly. Throughout my career, I do what’s necessary to get the job done,” Crawford added. “That’s what we’re in the game for, to leave a legacy.”

An Avoidant Style or a Direct Confrontation?

For many, a head-to-head matchup between Crawford and Canelo would be the ideal scenario. However, it’s unlikely that Crawford would be willing to risk an exchange of punches with a power puncher like Canelo. Ultimately, Crawford’s strategy for facing Canelo will be pivotal in determining both the outcome of the fight and the satisfaction of the fans.