Russell Wilson is trying to find redemption with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After two disappointing years in Denver, many experts thought the veteran quarterback couldn’t do it anymore. They were wrong.

After taking over as the starting quarterback in Week 7, Russ hasn’t looked back leading the Steelers to an impressive 10-3 record. They’re just one victory away of winning the AFC North.

However, expectations are much higher than a division title in Steel City. In the end, following the glorious era of Ben Roethlisberger, there’s finally a new hope to fight for a Super Bowl.

Can the Steelers win the Super Bowl with Russell Wilson?

During an interview with CBS, Russell Wilson shared his thoughts about the Steelers suddenly becoming a Super Bowl contender for many experts. The quarterback believes they have what it takes to lift the trophy.

“There’s a mission here. We’re all seeking number seven. First of all, we have the guys to do it. We’ve got the right mentality and the right leadership. We have the right head coach, there’s nobody better. We got the world’s best kicker too and that always helps. All of that with this organization is special. I think everything’s possible.”

How long has Russell Wilson been with Steelers?

Russell Wilson was signed this season by the Pittsburgh Steelers and, according to many reports, the team’s front office is ready to negotiate a big contract extension.

“My first year in Denver I was hurt and playing through it. I was just fighting through it. Last year, I felt like myself again. This year though, I feel brand new. I think a lot of it is because of the guys I have around. I’ve got something to prove every day. When I wake and my feet hit the ground, I’m ready to go.”