The United Kingdom is preparing to witness the mega fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte on April 23rd. However, as has been customary during the promotion of the clash, Whyte did not participate in a promotional event in which Fury was left alone.

Every professional fighter knows that before stepping into the ring, there are prior commitments to fulfill, most of them promotional in nature. Without them, it is possible that no boxing fight could take place. However, it seems that Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury's opponent, doesn't seem to care about this, as, once again, he stood up his rival in a promotional event.

Fury vs Whyte is scheduled to take place on April 23rd in London. Wembley Stadium, one of the temples of world soccer, will exchange the ball for a pair of gloves to host this battle in whichthe WBC World Heavyweight title will be at stake.

It has been confirmed that this fight will be attended by 94,000 spectators at Wembley, one of the highest attendance figures in boxing in recent times. Simply put, in May 2021, the battle between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, with several 168-pound championships at stake, drew an attendance of 73,000 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

At which promotional event did Dillian Whyte stand up Tyson Fury?

The open workout session was held prior to the WBC Heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, in which both fighters show some of their physical and boxing work as part of the fight week promotion.

The Gipsy King fulfilled the commitment and performed for the fans who gathered in London to be close to their idols. However, Dillian Whyte did not make an appearance, as was also the case at the press conference that marked the beginning of the promotion of the fight.

"That's Dillian's concern. That's none of my business. Dillian Whyte, I'm sure he's got his reasons why he's not here today. Whatever they are, good luck to him, and I'll see him on the fight night... I think it's gonna be real for {Whyte}. If not today or tomorrow or this week, then as soon as I hit him in the mouth on Saturday night. Then, he knows it's real!", stated Fury concerning Whyte's absence according to Boxing Scene.

Dillian Whyte's dissatisfaction with his fight against Fury despite $7.5 million purse

The purse Dillian Whyte will earn for his fight against Tyson Fury on April 23 will undoubtedly be the highest in the history of his career. However, the British fighter has expressed his disagreement on several occasions. Both with the fight, as well as with the purse and the promotion. This invites to think that his absence could be repeated even on the day of the event.

Whyte's first disagreement with the fight came from the moment the percentage he would be paid was established: only 10 percent of the profits. This amount is the 7.5 million dollars that he is already guaranteed, obviously, far from the amount that Tyson Fury, current WBC World Heavyweight Champ, will receive.

In addition, Whyte's animosity towards Fury is latent, since in the only interview he has offered during the promotion of the fight, conducted only with him through Zoom, he denounced that they have not felt valued during the planning of the fight, so he declined not to be part of it.

"This is not the Tyson Fury show. Everyone is saying, Tyson Fury this, Tyson Fury that. He didn’t sell out any of the fights with Deontay Wilder. That’s a fact. The fights were never sold out. This is not the Tyson Fury show. This fight sold out because of me and Tyson Fury... Tyson Fury likes to stand up and shout but they’re not telling the whole story. It’s very hard to clap with one hand. You need two hands to clap.", stated Dillian Whyte.