The long-awaited boxing rematch that Canelo Alvarez is seeking against Dmitry Bivol is gaining obstacles for it to happen, after Eddie Hearn leaked the two boxers who would stand in its way.

Canelo Alvarez will have a tough boxing challenge against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.. However, it is well known, even pointed out by him, that his mind is set on a rematch with Dmitry Bivol.

For this to happen, the Mexican four-division World Champion has to rely on the work of promoter Eddie Hearn, who has been managing Bivol's career for some time and who could pave the way to fulfill Alvarez's wishes.

Unfortunately, the Matchroom Boxing Chairman has not given good news to Canelo Alvarez and even to Dmitry Bivol because the rematch would not be as close to happening as you might think, as there would be two fighters standing in the way of it happening.

Which fighters could prevent Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol II from happening?

A rematch between the Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion and the WBA World Light heavyweight titlist offers them both the opportunity to nurture their boxing legacies but also to pocket a million dollar amount for the hype it would generate. Reason enough for both to want to hold it. However, Eddie Hearn has pointed out that in order to meet Canelo again, Bivol has to beat the also Mexican Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez and Englishman Joshua Buatsi.

"Bivol will have to fight one or both of those guys before Canelo Alvarez, and both are very dangerous fights..... We'll be planning his next fight, whether it's Buatsi or Ramirez, it'll be one of those guys next." said Hearn to DAZN Boxing Show.

Regarding the possible date for Dmitry Bivol's next clash, the one that could define if the rematch against Canelo Alvarez happens or not, Eddie Hearn showed his concern about limited time they have ahead: "We are a little bit against time. I think October and early November are really realistic for Dmitry Bivol's next fight."