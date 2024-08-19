Jake Paul is preparing for his fight with Mike Tyson, and now he has named the four boxers that belongs to his Mount Rushmore, excluding two Mexican pugilist from it.

Jake Paul has sparked a massive controversy. Ahead of his fight against Mike Tyson, the American pugilist was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of boxers, notably excluding two legendary Mexican fighters.

In recent years, the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, have become deeply involved in boxing. Jake has pursued his career more seriously, regularly challenging and fighting established boxers.

Jake was initially set to fight Mike Tyson this summer, but the bout was postponed due to Tyson’s health issues. The match is now scheduled for November, with Paul continuing to fuel the controversy with his provocative remarks.

Jake Paul leaves out two boxing legends from his Mount Rushmore

Jake Paul has been striving to make a name for himself in the boxing industry in recent years. The YouTuber has fought several opponents, both active and retired, in an effort to establish his presence in the sport.

Earlier this year, Paul was scheduled to fight Mike Tyson, a living boxing legend. Despite being retired, the 58-year-old Tyson is still in great shape and could pose a serious challenge for the content creator.

Jake Paul is well aware of Tyson’s capabilities. That’s why he included Tyson in his all-time boxing Mount Rushmore but chose to leave out two Mexican legends: Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez.

During a press conference about his fight with Tyson, Paul was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of boxing. “Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Floyd (Mayweather), and… Marvin Hagler,” he said.

Saul Canelo Alvarez, one of the greatest boxers in history

Many fans began criticizing Paul for not mentioning Alvarez and Chavez. However, it’s well known that Jake Paul has had a long-standing feud with Canelo, and acknowledging him might conflict with his ongoing criticism of the Mexican boxer.

Alvarez and Chavez are widely regarded as two of the greatest boxers of all time, with multiple championships and a combined record of 168 victories and only eight defeats.

When will Jake Paul fight Mike Tyson?

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to fight on November 15, 2024. The bout was originally scheduled for July 20, but it was postponed due to Tyson’s health issues.

The fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Netflix will handle the live broadcast.

