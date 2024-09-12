In a surprising turn of events, Edgar Berlanga has defended Canelo Alvarez against Oscar De La Hoya, sending a huge threat to the boxing promoter.

Edgar Berlanga has stated multiple times that he wants to retire Canelo Alvarez. However, the 27-year-old has now come to the defense of the Mexican boxer, threatening Oscar De La Hoya for allegedly sabotaging their upcoming fight.

This Saturday, Canelo Alvarez will have his second fight of the year. The Mexican legend is set to face Berlanga, a rising star determined to end Alvarez’s career in this highly anticipated matchup.

A few years ago, Canelo severed ties with Oscar De La Hoya, his former promoter. Since then, De La Hoya has repeatedly criticized his ex-client, fueling a growing rivalry between the two.

Edgar Berlanga wants Oscar De La Hoya to stop sabotaging his fight vs. Canelo

Saul Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya went from having a strong relationship to a bitter rivalry. Canelo was once represented by De La Hoya as his promoter, but their partnership ended a few years ago due to financial disagreements.

Canelo has accused De La Hoya of being unclear with his finances, even claiming that the promoter owes him money. De La Hoya, however, denies these allegations and has repeatedly stated that his conscience is clean.

It’s clear that De La Hoya is not fond of Canelo. In fact, earlier this week, he announced that he would attend Noche UFC instead of Alvarez’s fight, seemingly attempting to undermine the Mexican boxer’s big night.

However, Canelo isn’t the only fighter affected by this. Edgar Berlanga, Canelo’s opponent, has addressed De La Hoya’s decision, threatening the promoter for trying to sabotage their fight due to personal issues with Alvarez.

Oscar De La Hoya watches Amir Khan train during an open media workout on April 18, 2016 in Hayward, California.

“And I want to say something, too: f**k Oscar De La Hoya too,” Berlanga said. “That mo*******er, he’s always — he keeps talking, he keeps talking and talking. We’re gonna smack him when we see him. He’s got to stop. He’s trying to f**k up the event.”

What is Canelo Alvarez’s net worth?

Canelo Alvarez’s net worth is estimated to be around $180 million as of 2024. His earnings come from a combination of fight purses, endorsements, and business ventures, making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

In addition to his boxing career, Alvarez has secured lucrative sponsorship deals with brands like Under Armour and Hennessy, which significantly contribute to his wealth. His success both inside and outside the ring continues to boost his financial standing.

