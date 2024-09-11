Trending topics:
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez sends stark warning to Edgar Berlanga about their fight’s outcome

Canelo Alvarez is set to face Edgar Berlanga this Saturday, and the Mexican Boxer has now sent a stark warning to his rival about the outcome of their bout.

Canelo Alvarez will fight Edgar Berlanda this Saturday
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireCanelo Alvarez will fight Edgar Berlanda this Saturday

By Fernando Franco Puga

Canelo Alvarez will lace up his gloves once again this year to fight Edgar Berlanga. It won’t be an easy bout for the Mexican boxer, but he has now issued a stark warning to his rival about the potential outcome.

Earlier this year, Canelo Alvarez faced Jaime Munguia in an exciting match, winning by unanimous decision against one of the most promising rising stars in boxing.

Now, Canelo is preparing to face another potential superstar. Edgar Berlanga has had a remarkable career thus far, but his toughest challenge awaits him against the Mexican this Saturday.

Canelo Alvarez predicts the outcome for his fight against Edgar Berlanga

Saul Alvarez has only lost two fights in his entire career, to Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Dmitry Bivol. The Mexican fighter intends to keep his loss count at two for the remainder of his career.

The Jalisco-born pugilist has had an impressive career, winning 61 bouts (39 by knockout) and only losing twice. He is now set to face rising star Edgar Berlanga, who will present a significant challenge.

Berlanga, a Brooklyn native, has repeatedly stated his goal of retiring Canelo from the boxing scene. However, the Mexican fighter is confident that the outcome of their bout will be in his favor.

“I’m knocking him out in eight rounds, or less,” Canelo said from MGM Grand Main Lobby Tuesday. “He’s a good fighter, he’s strong, but he’s nothing new to me. I have a lot of experience, and he’s going to feel it on Saturday.”

Saul Canelo Alvarez, undisputed champion in the super middleweight division

Saul Canelo Alvarez, undisputed champion in the super middleweight division

On the other hand, Berlanga heard Canelo’s warning and responded that he plans to knock Alvarez out early. “I’m going to knock him out in the sixth round,” Berlanga said. “When it’s time to shine, I always come through. This is war.”

What is Edgar Berlanga’s record?

Edgar Berlanga made his boxing debut in 2016 and has since built an impressive career. Known as “The Chosen One,” he enters his fight against Canelo Alvarez with a perfect record.

At 27 years old, Berlanga boasts 22 wins, 17 by knockout. This bout will be a significant challenge for Canelo Alvarez, as the outcome could shape the future of both fighters’ careers.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

